Panasonic Demonstrates Industry-leading Cold Chain and HVAC Solutions at REFCOLD India 2025

New Delhi, 19th September 2025: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, showcased its industry-leading comprehensive Cold Chain and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Solutions at REFCOLD India 2025, reinforcing its promise of sustainable innovation and highly reliable Japanese-engineered quality. These energy-efficient, state-of-the-art solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of cold storage and food preservation, and to ensure for residential and commercial air conditioning applications.

The Panasonic stall at the REFCOLD India 2025 was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, PLSIND; Mr. Hirokazu Kamoda, Director, HVAC Business, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), Mr. Vikas Taneja, Business Chief, Cold Chain, PLSIND and Mr. Mr. Amitabh Reu & Mr. Abhishek Verma, Business and Product Chief HVAC.

Commenting during the inauguration at the REFCOLD India 2025, Mr. Tadashi Chiba, said, “India is at an inflection point where reliable cold chain and efficient HVAC systems will be critical to powering economic growth, strengthening food security, and safeguarding public health. Aligned with these, our Cold Chain and HVAC solutions are designed to enhance energy efficiency, ensure reliability, and support critical sectors such as healthcare, food storage and retail, agriculture, hospitality and commercial infrastructure. We are combining cutting-edge Japanese technology with industry-leading service capabilities to build a robust, sustainable ecosystem that underscores our commitment to be a long-term partner in the country’s growth story.

Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, mentioned, “Our customer-centric approach guides every solution we bring, and that goes beyond delivering products. We strive to redefine how businesses engage with Cold Chain and HVAC solutions. By incorporating advanced controls, real-time performance analytics, and remote monitoring, we empower our customers to optimise energy consumption, streamline maintenance schedules, and maximize system reliability. Our solutions are engineered to adapt seamlessly to varying operational conditions and seasonal demands, delivering consistent performance and predictable costs for both cold storage and HVAC applications.”

Highlighting the growth potential in the HVAC sector, Mr. Hirokazu Kamoda, said, “The country’s residential and commercial market is growing rapidly, and with it comes the need for reliable, energy-efficient, and Smart HVAC systems. We bring advanced solutions that combine Japanese excellence to help businesses achieve superior comfort, lower energy costs, and reduce their carbon footprint. From VRF systems and Package ACunits to AI Based Room ACs.and lifecycle maintenance, we offer end-to-end support to create healthy, productive, and future-ready indoor environments for smarter future.”

At REFCOLD India 2025, Panasonic showcased a comprehensive range of Cold Chain solutions tailored for food retail, hospitality, agriculture, dairy, beverages, and pharmaceutical sectors. Key highlights that were on display included the award-winning Hussmann range of P-Series multi-deck refrigerated display cabinets, designed with People, Planet, and Performance in mind. Solution included scroll condensing units with vapor injection for low temp. applications; semi hermetic multi compressor racks for large warehouses and energy efficient evaporators. Also introduced ice cube machines specifically designed for hygienic ice production for commercial kitchens and hospitality businesses

Further, Panasonic highlighted the newest range of Residential Air Conditioners (RAC) and Commercial air Conditioners (CAC) as part of its HVAC solutions. These include Tower AC, Cassette AC, Room AC, VRF Outdoor units, Duct units designed for premium residential segment, retail outlets, hotels and commercial segments. The smart range of air conditioners features technologies such as Miraie, nanoe, air purification system with Ecotough outdoor unit which adds to convenience and reliability. t

Sharing perspective, Mr. Vikas Taneja, added, “At Panasonic, we are proud to contribute as a trusted partner in building resilient cold chain infrastructure in the country with solutions that combine energy efficiency, reliability, and smart technologies. From high-efficiency refrigerated retail cabinets to large-scale cold rooms, we offer customised systems built for Indian conditions that help our customers improve supply chain efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and operate sustainably.