Parle Magix Unveils ‘Masti Ka Fix’, Bringing Everyday Masti to Life

Mumbai, April 17: Parle Products, has unveiled its latest campaign for Parle Magix, titled ‘Masti Ka Fix’. Designed to celebrate imagination and a light-hearted spirit, the campaign brings alive the playful essence of the brand, turning everyday moments into fun, memorable experiences.

The film showcases a young boy and his friend as they embark on a fun-filled journey powered by the “magic” of Parle Magix. What begins as a simple question whether Magix truly has magic quickly unfolds into a series of imaginative, larger-than-life moments. From parting crowds on a busy street to playfully disrupting a gym scene and even fast-forwarding school time, the narrative captures the sense of wonder, exaggeration, and everyday mischief that resonates universally.

Rooted in fun, spontaneity, and exaggeration, the campaign highlights how Parle Magix transforms everyday moments into exciting experiences. It reinforces the brand’s positioning as a playful, tasty treat that adds a dash of “masti” to daily routines whether at work, during breaks, or while sharing moments with friends and family.

With this campaign, Parle Magix aims to deepen its emotional connect with a wider audience while strengthening its position as a go-to cream biscuit for fun and indulgence. Its unique flavours and affordable pricing further enhance its appeal as an accessible treat for everyday enjoyment.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Products, said,

“Parle Magix has always stood for adding joy to everyday moments. With ‘Masti Ka Fix’, we have built on a simple insight, people naturally bring imagination and fun into the ordinary. This theme allowed us to create a campaign that is both relatable and memorable, using storytelling to drive stronger brand recall and engagement. Through this, we aim to deepen our connect with consumers and reinforce Magix as a playful, affordable treat that fits seamlessly into everyday snacking moments.”

Adding to this, Carlos Pereira, CCO & Founder, Carlos Creatives, said,

“The idea was to bring alive the exaggerated imagination that people experience every day. We wanted to create a world where a simple biscuit could unlock moments of magic and mischief. ‘Masti Ka Fix’ captures this beautifully, blending relatability with playful storytelling that resonates widely.”

Launched in 2010, Parle Magix is a cream biscuit range known for combining crunchy biscuits with smooth, flavourful cream. With popular variants such as Chocolate, Orange, Elaichi, Strawberry, and unique dual flavours like Mango-Pineapple and Mango-Coconut, Magix has steadily built a strong presence, becoming a favourite for everyday snacking.

As part of a comprehensive 360-degree rollout, the campaign will be launched across television and digital platforms to maximise reach and engagement among a wide consumer base.

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