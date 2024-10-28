Integration of AI can enhance the security and operational efficiency of airlines,” says Jaideep Mirchandani

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already transforming the passenger experience at Indian airports, particularly in pre-departure procedures. For instance, at Delhi International Airport, AI bots are assisting travellers with various tasks, such as providing real-time updates on travel changes and enabling self-service options for boarding passes and baggage tags. Industry experts emphasise that advanced technologies like AI and machine learning (ML) can not only improve customer experience but also optimise multiple aspects of airport operations, including traffic management, security screenings and layout design, ultimately enhancing overall operational efficiency.

“AI solutions can help airports to ensure traveller safety and streamline operations by analysing and interpreting visual data from images, videos, or live streams, utilising an enhanced security portfolio and threat detection,” says Jaideep Mirchandani, chairman of UAE-based aviation major Sky One.

In his opinion, integrating AI tools is essential for smart airports equipped with automated check-in, self-service baggage points and biometric scanning at checkpoints. He says that biometric technologies can be combined with AI to minimise bottlenecks, especially during peak seasons, and reduce the need for additional manpower. IoT devices can also be widely used to provide real-time status of baggage, to avoid mishandling.

“Using its predictive algorithms, AI can assess weather patterns, which will help prevent delays and facilitate re-routing if necessary. Optimising flight paths and maintaining schedules will minimise fuel costs and improve cost efficiency,” adds Mr Mirchandani. He also mentions digital twin technology, which creates virtual replicas of physical spaces and can help in implementing operational changes across vast areas with data-driven decision-making. “Digital twin is becoming increasingly relevant, allowing various scenarios to be simulated and upgrades to be tested without disrupting real operations. For instance, before deploying capital-intensive zero-carbon solutions, airports must assess their efficiency and their impact on existing facilities before actual installation. Digital twin technology can also enhance passenger flow and layout design to improve efficiency,” says Mr Mirchandani, citing examples like Brussels Airport, where a digital replica is being developed to evaluate the potential of the airport’s buildings to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

AI is also gaining traction within the logistics space and Mr Mirchandani concludes, “It will help in managing airport facilities and commercial activities. It will help optimise revenue from retail and concession operations, facilitate the management of airport space usage, and even make data-driven decisions for commercial leasing, ultimately enhancing profitability and efficiency.