Paytm Unveils Independence Day Edition of Refreshed App With Tricolour Experience

New Delhi, Aug 14: Paytm, One 97 Communications Limited, India’s full stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, a financial services distribution company, and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR and Soundbox, has introduced an Independence Day edition of its refreshed Paytm app with a tricolour-inspired experience. The edition celebrates Paytm’s journey of building technology in India for India and helping make mobile payments a part of everyday life across the country.

The Independence Day edition builds on Paytm’s recently refreshed app, which offers a cleaner and more intuitive interface along with stronger privacy and security controls. From pioneering mobile payments and QR payments in India to building Paytm UPI for everyday payments, Paytm has continued to innovate around how Indians pay and manage money. The refreshed app works as an everyday financial companion bringing Paytm UPI payments, spending insights, bank balance checks, rewards and services like Paytm Postpaid into one place, so consumers can track, pay and plan without switching apps.

The all-new Paytm app brings together features designed around everyday payments and spending. Paytm Pocket Money helps teenagers make Paytm UPI payments while giving parents visibility and control over their spending, while Spend Summary helps people understand and track where their money goes. Paytm Split Bills makes it easier for friends and groups to manage shared expenses and settle dues through Paytm UPI. Biometric Authentication adds a faster and secure way to authorise payments, while Hide Payments, Personalized UPI IDs and Labels give people greater privacy, control and clarity across transactions. Paytm Gold Coins add rewards to everyday payments, with coins redeemable into real digital gold. Paytm Postpaid extends this experience by enabling eligible consumers to use a credit line on UPI for payments and repay later.

Paytm spokesperson said,

“We feel proud to have helped take mobile payments to every corner of India. From pioneering mobile payments and QR to continuing to innovate with Paytm UPI, we see this Independence Day edition as a celebration of our journey and our commitment to building technology for India.”

Together, these features and services strengthen Paytm’s evolution from an everyday payments app into a broader financial life app, bringing payments, spending, credit, privacy and rewards together for consumers across their daily financial needs.