EbixCash, MSRTC scale contactless transit payments as registrations cross 1 crore

Aug 14: EbixCash, a leading digital financial services provider, and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have crossed a significant milestone in their National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) partnership. As of 12th August 2026, the programme crossed 1 crore card registrations and nearly 66 lakhs activated cards.

The NCMC card enables MSRTC commuters to make contactless payments for their travel, offering an alternative to cash. Built on the Government of India’s NCMC framework, it is designed to support interoperable payments across participating public transport systems and other eligible acceptance points, with scope for wider acceptance as more transit networks come on board.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Deepak Bhatia, Business Head, EbixCash, said, “The success of the MSRTC National Common Mobility Card program demonstrates our commitment to building innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions that simplify everyday commuting. We remain committed to enhancing the customer experience while supporting the Government of India’s vision of a unified, interoperable digital mobility ecosystem.”

EbixCash provides the technology and payment infrastructure behind the programme, supporting card issuance, activation, top-ups and transaction processing for MSRTC. The company remains focused on strengthening the NCMC ecosystem through continued investment in technology and strategic partnerships, in line with India’s broader digital payments and smart mobility ambitions.