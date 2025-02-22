Peps Industries brings new Sleep Solutions to Bengaluru

The brand is set to redefine comfort, support, and durability with the launch of four new product series

Bengaluru, February 22, 2025: Peps Industries, India’s leading sleep solutions brand, has unveiled its latest range of luxurious mattresses, exclusively designed to bring world-class sleep experiences for consumers in the Bengaluru market.

Developed with a commitment to innovation and affordability, Peps’ new range launches four new product series, Peps Comfort, Peps Supreme, and Peps Restonic Memory Foam, that are set to redefine comfort, support, and durability. With a surge in individuals prioritising sleep health and improving their well-being, mattresses are tailored to fit the requirements of customers, offering optimal comfort and restful sleep.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. G Shankar Ramm, Co-Founder and CEO, Peps Industries, said, “The launch of our new mattress collections in Bengaluru reinforces Peps’ commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability. With consumers prioritizing superior sleep solutions, our latest range—Peps Comfort, Peps Supreme, and Peps Restonic Memory Foam—meets their needs perfectly. Combining cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly materials, we are setting new benchmarks for comfort and durability. As awareness of sleep health continues to grow, Peps is proud to offer world-class products tailored to the unique preferences of Indian consumers.”

Peps Comfort is engineered with the best steel’s high-carbon, non-oiled steel wire for enhanced durability and sag resistance. The mattress is crafted using advanced European technology, and features an iron-resistant flat-knitted polyester fabric and 93% biodegradable materials, offering an eco-friendly sleep solution.

Designed for an undisturbed night’s sleep, Peps Supreme features zero-disturbance pocketed springs, eliminating motion disturbance between partners. Manufactured with the world’s most advanced pocketed spring technology, the mattress is crafted for durability, breathability, and comfort.

Peps Restonic Memory Foam features two new launches including the Peps Sanibel Bonnell Plush Memory Foam, and Peps Ardene Pocketed Plush Memory Foam. Part of the American Restonic Great Sleep Series, the Peps Sanibel Bonnell Plush Memory Foam is a hybrid mattress that integrates temperature, and pressure-sensitive breathable memory foam, with high-carbon Tata Steel bonnell springs for superior comfort. Additionally, the Peps Ardene Pocketed Plush Memory Foam serves as the ultimate luxury mattress with zero motion transfer. Combining advanced pocketed spring technology with plush memory foam, the mattress offers unparalleled comfort and undisturbed sleep.

Over the years, Peps has expanded its presence across Karnataka with 60 Great Sleep Stores and Exclusive Stores, and 530 multi-brand stores. The newly launched products are available in all stores and on Peps’ exclusive website: https://pepsindia.com/.