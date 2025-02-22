inDrive x Misr El Kheer launch “Al Haraka Baraka” project for feeding up 63,000 individuals in Ramadan

inDrive, the no.1 RH app in Egypt and leading mobility platform, announces that Misr el kheer Foundation will be its charity partner in Ramadan 2025 by launching “ Al Haraka Baraka” which aims to support The Egyptian community as a market leader.

This collaboration will provide meals through a ride-to-donate mechanism. Each ride taken with the inDrive app during the campaign period will contribute towards donating a meal to those served by MKH in Ramadan Four tents across Egypt , where more than 500 meals will be delivered.

Mina Emad, the Marketing Manager for inDrive Egypt stated that : “Our partnership with Misr Al Kheir Foundation. During this campaign, for every 5 rides completed with inDrive, one meal will be donated to the foundation’s Ramadan tents. Mina emphasized that inDrive aims to make a positive impact beyond just providing fair and affordable rides.

Emad added that:” By taking part in this initiative, they are also contributing to the spirit of Ramadan and reinforcing their mission of giving back to the community. It’s great to see companies engaging in social causes and supporting meaningful initiatives”.

Dr. Mohamed Refay, CEO of Misr El Kheir Foundation, stated that the foundation strongly believes in the importance of strategic partnerships that maximize the impact of its developmental services, especially through its ongoing initiatives like the “Iftar Sa’em” (Breaking Fast) campaign, which has been running for the 13th consecutive year. This campaign includes a variety of initiatives aimed at achieving social balance and providing essential food supplies during the holy month of Ramadan.

He emphasized that the partnership with inDrive this year, as part of the Iftar Sa’em campaign, represents a true model of cooperation between civil society and the private sector to serve the community.

Dr. Refay also highlighted that inDrive’s initiative to provide hot meals to those in need during Ramadan underscores the importance of solidarity and collaborative efforts as the key to achieving sustainable development. Misr El Kheir Foundation highly values this partnership and looks forward to further collaborations that bring joy to fasting individuals and support the most vulnerable families across Egypt.

“El Haraka Baraka” presents a unique opportunity for inDrive to contribute meaningfully to communities during Ramadan 2025. By leveraging the inDrive platform and partnership with MKH, its aim is to make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.