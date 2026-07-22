Pharma Pro&Pack Expo concludes its largest edition yet, raising the benchmark for industry engagement and experience

Hyderabad, 22 July 2026: Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2026, jointly organised by Messe Muenchen India and the Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (IPMMA), concluded at HITEX, Hyderabad, after three days of technology showcases, product launches, business meetings and industry knowledge exchange.

Record global participation and strong industry momentum mark the 2026 edition

19,206 visitors | 353 exhibiting brands | 35,000+ sqm of exhibition space

30+ countries | 350+ hosted buyers

1,000+ buyer-seller meetings | 3 days of conferences

Held from 9 to 11 July 2026, the standalone edition of the exhibition was also its largest to date. It attracted 19,206 visitors, brought together 353 exhibiting brands and occupied more than 35,000 square metres across all seven halls of HITEX.

Beyond its scale, the 2026 edition delivered a more comprehensive experience for exhibitors and visitors. A broader technology showcase, stronger international participation, structured business matchmaking, a dedicated International Pavilion, an expanded software solutions segment and three days of conferences gave participants more opportunities to evaluate technologies, meet decision-makers and advance business discussions within one platform.

Compared with the previous edition, exhibition space increased by 30 per cent and there has been more than 100 per cent growth in visitor attendance. The 2026 edition delivered the scale, market reach and business value exhibitors had been looking for. There was participation from over 30 countries, including Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, South Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. This reinforced the show’s growing position as a platform connecting the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry across India with international markets.

“The response to the 2026 standalone edition has confirmed the growing role of Pharma Pro&Pack Expo in the industry’s investment and technology-evaluation processes. The scale of participation, the quality of business discussions and the presence of buyers from India and international markets have raised the benchmark for the platform. We believe the experience created this year will establish Pharma Pro&Pack Expo an important date on the industry calendar in the years ahead,” said Bhupinder Singh, President – IMEA, Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India.

A more complete platform for business and technology decisions

Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2026 brought together pharmaceutical processing machinery, packaging systems, water-treatment solutions, automation, quality-control solutions, cleanroom technologies, digital technologies, software platforms and production infrastructure.

The expanded format allowed visitors to move from technology discovery to detailed technical evaluation and supplier discussions during the same visit. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, production and packaging teams, engineers, procurement professionals and business leaders could compare multiple solutions, examine equipment and engage directly with suppliers on ongoing and upcoming projects.

The International Pavilion gave overseas companies a focused platform to present their technologies to Indian buyers. The stronger presence of software and digital solution providers also highlighted the

growing use of manufacturing execution systems, track-and-trace platforms, data integration, digital quality systems and production analytics in modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The exhibition additionally served as a launch platform for more than 120 new products and technologies. These introductions reflected the sector’s focus on automation, regulatory compliance, data-led manufacturing, production efficiency, patient-centric packaging and sustainable operations.

For exhibitors, the larger standalone format provided greater visibility and wider access to buyers from different pharmaceutical markets.

“Pharma Pro & Pack Expo proved to be a highly valuable platform for strengthening our presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical manufacturing markets. The exhibition enabled us to engage with key decision-makers, understand evolving industry requirements, and identify opportunities where our inspection and leak testing technologies can support customers in achieving higher quality, compliance, and production efficiency. The strong level of interest and quality of discussions reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Indian market for Bonfiglioli Engineering,” said Giulio Ghislieri, Director, APAC, Bonfiglioli Engineering.

For buyers, the breadth of technologies available under one roof created a more efficient and productive sourcing experience.

“The trade fair gave us a strong overview of the technologies and suppliers available in India. We could compare capabilities, assess relevant solutions and identify companies for the next stage of discussion,” said Krissan Malinda, Manager, Rieckermann from Indonesia.

The exhibition’s wider national reach was supported by five pre-event roadshows in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. These engagements helped connect the platform with regional industry communities and contributed to stronger participation from pharmaceutical clusters beyond Hyderabad and South India.

Focused conversations backed by structured business matchmaking

The buyer-seller meeting programme added greater purpose and structure to the exhibition experience. More than 350 hosted buyers from domestic and international markets attended the exhibition, including delegations from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, among others. Over 1,000 structured buyer-seller meetings enabled pharmaceutical manufacturers and technology suppliers to hold focused discussions on sourcing, plant expansion, process improvement, export opportunities and future investments.

Domestic exhibitors also reported strong engagement with decision-makers, technical teams and procurement professionals.

“The discussions were practical, technically detailed and connected to real projects. We met the right people from established pharmaceutical companies as well as growing manufacturers planning their next phase of investment,” said Prem Mevada, Director, NKP Pharma Pvt Ltd.

For domestic buyers, the expanded showcase made it easier to assess equipment and narrow down potential technology partners.

“Seeing multiple suppliers and technologies together made the evaluation process more effective. We could examine the equipment, clarify technical details and shortlist the solutions most relevant to our requirements,” stated Prasad Satam, Vice President, Packaging Research Development, Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

Three days of knowledge exchange on the future of manufacturing

The conference programme was held under the theme “Future of Pharma Manufacturing: Trends Transforming the Industry” and added a strong knowledge component to the exhibition experience.



Company-led technical sessions included Glatt’s presentation on Advanced Particle Engineering and ACG’s session on digitalisation in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Sessions held in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance examined artificial intelligence, digital pharma, future-ready manufacturing, sustainable and patient-centric packaging, anti-counterfeiting technologies and resilient pharmaceutical supply chains.

The third day was held with Coherent Market Insights as the knowledge partner and featured an outlook on India’s pharmaceutical processing and packaging machinery industry for 2026–2033, followed by a discussion on the India Pharma 2030 Roadmap for processing, machinery and manufacturing excellence.

“Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing is entering a phase in which quality, scale, automation and global competitiveness must advance together. This edition created a stronger environment for machinery manufacturers, pharmaceutical producers, technology providers and buyers to discuss practical requirements and future priorities. The response from the industry has made this the largest and most significant edition so far,” said Ratan Singhania, President, Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers’ Association.

An edition the industry can build on

The success of Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2026 reflected an industry choosing to come together, evaluate new possibilities and build its next phase of growth collectively.

The 2026 standalone edition combined scale with greater depth of engagement. Exhibitors gained access to a broader mix of buyers, while visitors benefited from a larger technology showcase, structured meetings, international participation and a conference programme aligned with current manufacturing priorities.

“This edition stood out for the quality of visitors, the depth of discussions and the wider market reach it delivered. Exhibitors engaged with decision-makers, technical teams and buyers from India and international markets, leading to focused conversations around current requirements, future investments and expansion opportunities. The experience created this year has strengthened Pharma Pro&Pack Expo’s position as a trusted business platform and established a strong foundation for an event the industry can look forward to year after year,” said Avisha Desai, Executive Director – IMEA, Consumer and Capital Goods Unit, Messe Muenchen India.

As the pharmaceutical sector continues to invest in capacity, quality systems, digitalisation, packaging and manufacturing efficiency, Pharma Pro&Pack Expo will return in 2027, bringing together the technologies, suppliers and industry perspectives shaping the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing.