Veraify Launches Groundbreaking AI-Native Security Platform Built for the AI Workforce Era

New Platform Puts Enterprises in the AI Drivers Seat, with More Control over Shadow AI, AI Workforce, and Sensitive Data Movement, Securing AI Adoption Without Slowing Innovation

SUNNYVALE, CA – July 22, 2026 – Veraify today introduced a new AI-native security platform designed to help enterprises safely adopt artificial intelligence at scale, powered by Cloudbrink. Veraify’s comprehensive, AI-native approach combines endpoint intelligence, AI-aware policy enforcement, data protection, and secure high-performance connectivity in one platform for AI governance, visibility, and protection.

Built for a world of AI agents, copilots, autonomous workflows, and shadow AI, Veraify gives organizations the visibility, governance, data protection, and guardian agent capabilities, along with the high-performance secure access required for the next generation of enterprise operations. Delivered under a new platform brand from Cloudbrink, Veraify is a next-gen approach to securing AI that addresses how AI gets used in a way that traditional ZTNA and SASE architectures don’t.

“As we evaluated AI security platforms, we found that many approached the problem using architectures designed for the SASE or web browsers,” said Aziz Kapadia, Field CISO at Cogent Security. “They could inspect browser traffic and some app traffic, but they weren’t built to provide visibility into the growing number of AI agents, desktop applications and embedded AI capabilities running directly in apps and on endpoints. We selected Veraify powered by Cloudbrink because its architecture was designed for where enterprise AI security is actually heading, not where it was yesterday.”

Veraify builds on Cloudbrink’s proven high-performance connectivity architecture and expands it into a complete AI security platform designed for how work is changing.

For the last decade, enterprise security architectures were built around humans accessing applications. AI changes that model.

AI agents, copilots, coding assistants, and autonomous workflows now access data, applications, APIs, and infrastructure directly. These interactions create new security challenges that traditional cloud proxy and browser-centric architectures were never designed to solve. According to a Gartner study, 69% of organizations suspect or have evidence that employees are using prohibited public GenAI tools. This unapproved “shadow AI” can significantly increase risk to an organization, leaving them vulnerable to privacy breaches and data loss from employees entering customer or employee data, proprietary company information, or code into an AI prompt while looking for help.

“Every major technology shift creates a new security architecture. The PC created endpoint security. The cloud created SASE. AI requires something different,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink. “AI agents and assistants are becoming digital workers with access to enterprise data, but most companies have very limited visibility or control over what this AI technology is doing. We created Veraify to give enterprises the confidence to adopt AI safely.”

Veraify solves the most urgent AI security challenges by empowering organizations to:

Discover Every AI Interaction. Identify sanctioned and unsanctioned AI tools, agents, copilots, and services. Agent-based policy enforcement captures all AI traffic and enforces policy at the source/endpoint. AI traffic cannot bypass the agent, ensuring full visibility, governance controls, and evidence recording for compliance.

Identify sanctioned and unsanctioned AI tools, agents, copilots, and services. Agent-based policy enforcement captures all AI traffic and enforces policy at the source/endpoint. AI traffic cannot bypass the agent, ensuring full visibility, governance controls, and evidence recording for compliance. Protect Sensitive Data Before It Leaves. Prevent employees and AI agents from exposing private information, code, customer data, or intellectual property. Advanced DLP capabilities include a built-in PII catalog to begin AI protection within minutes and eliminate constant DLP policy updates when PII data types and formats change. Multi-level content inspection monitors and secures PII across AI prompts, documents, or images, including images inside files uploaded to AI.

Prevent employees and AI agents from exposing private information, code, customer data, or intellectual property. Advanced DLP capabilities include a built-in PII catalog to begin AI protection within minutes and eliminate constant DLP policy updates when PII data types and formats change. Multi-level content inspection monitors and secures PII across AI prompts, documents, or images, including images inside files uploaded to AI. Anticipate and Prepare for New AI. Automated learning and discovery of new AI platforms and agents that are not in the integrated top 100 AI catalog eliminates the need for customers to continually manually configure the detection logic for new platforms

Automated learning and discovery of new AI platforms and agents that are not in the integrated top 100 AI catalog eliminates the need for customers to continually manually configure the detection logic for new platforms Govern Humans and AI Agents Together. Apply identity, device, data, and AI-aware policies from a unified control plane regardless of the origin.

Apply identity, device, data, and AI-aware policies from a unified control plane regardless of the origin. Secure AI Without Sacrificing Performance. Enable AI adoption without forcing users into slow legacy SASE and DLP architectures they then bypass, leveraging the Cloudbrink high-performance connectivity architecture.

Veraify is powered by Cloudbrink’s proven high-performance secure connectivity architecture, which was built from the beginning for a world where users, applications, and data are distributed everywhere. Veraify incorporates and expands the SAFE AI capabilities previously introduced by Cloudbrink, layering on new technology to give broader AI visibility, governance, endpoint-aware protection, and secure access capabilities into a unified AI-native platform.

Unlike traditional security models that force traffic through centralized inspection points, the Cloudbrink architecture provides the foundation for Veraify’s AI-native approach — delivering endpoint intelligence, zero-trust access, AI-aware policy enforcement, and high-performance connectivity without compromising the user experience.

“Cloudbrink provides the technology foundation. Veraify defines the next generation platform for securing AI adoption,” said Manohar Reddy, Head of Products at Cloudbrink. “Veraify extends the foundation we built with Personal SASE into this AI-native era — combining secure access, AI visibility, data protection, and performance into one platform. With Veraify, customers do not have to choose between enabling AI innovation and protecting the business. Organizations can get the controls they need to govern AI adoption while preserving the fast, seamless experience users expect.”