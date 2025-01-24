PHINIA showcases clean combustion technology prowess at Bharat Mobility 2025

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN), a global leader in fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, highlighted the significance of clean ICE technology for a greener future, in The Auto Expo Components Show at Bharat Mobility 2025 – India’s premier mobility exhibition. At the expo, PHINIA showcased its clean combustion technology prowess by exhibiting an array of technologies and solutions that can lead to cleaner alternatives that align with global decarbonization goals.

In the country’s endeavor to reduce its carbon footprint by reducing vehicle emissions, compressed natural gas (CNG) has been playing a key role as a low-carbon fuel alternative. This has also prompted the government to set ambitious targets like establishing CNG infrastructure nearing 100% coverage by 2032. Aligning with India’s goal of transitioning to cleaner fuel alternative, PHINIA exhibited its CNG injection systems at the Bharat Mobility 2025. The high-performance direct inject CNG injectors by PHINIA enhance fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to gasoline, while remaining compatible to standard engine systems.

Further showcasing its clean combustion technology prowess, PHINIA exhibited its E100 Ethanol Injection System for the Indian market, which optimizes the company’s proven core technology for use with ethanol. The system significantly supports cold-start performance and reduces overall emission.

PHINIA’s 500bar Gasoline Direct Injection System and Hydrogen Direct Injection (H2 DI) System were also point of attractions at the expo. The high performance 500bar Gasoline Direct Injection System reduces particulate emissions and enhances fuel economy, offering cost-effective compliance with India’s emission standards. The H2 DI system by PHINIA is a proven solution delivering high efficiency and near-zero tailpipe emissions.

At the Auto Expo Components Show, PHINIA demonstrated how its Fuel Delivery Modules (FDM) with Integrated Controller reduce power consumption and enable precise fuel delivery, enhancing vehicle efficiency. PHINIA also displayed its Evaporative Canisters which are designed to meet India’s increasing diurnal requirements and effectively manage fuel vapor emissions caused by daily temperature fluctuations, supporting compliance with India’s stringent pollution control measures.

Todd Anderson, Chief Technology Officer, PHINIA said, “The diverse needs of the Indian market make it an ideal ground for innovations in the clean mobility segment. Leveraging our decades of expertise in the domain, we are committed towards continuing to innovate and focus on projects for alternative fuels and carbon-neutral technologies. It was an exceptional opportunity for us to demonstrate our advanced innovations and solutions at a dynamic platform like Bharat Mobility. We also leveraged the opportunity to connect and network with industry leaders from across the globe and discuss ideas for further innovations that will aid towards reducing the country’s overall carbon footprint.”

With a focus on powering a cleaner tomorrow and supporting India’s sustainability goals, PHINIA is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility in the country. Through its technology demonstrations at the expo, PHINIA underscored how the company, leveraging its legacy of innovation and reliability, is uniquely positioned to support the country’s transition to cleaner fuels.