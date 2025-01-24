Stock Market Wrap: Sensex Drops 330 Points, Nifty50 Ends Below 23,100; Broader Markets Under Pressure

The Indian equity marketplace concluded the week’s very last buying and selling consultation on Friday, January 24, 2025, on a bearish word, with each benchmark index completing a decrease. The BSE Sensex declined by using 329.92 factors (0.43%) to close at 76,190.46, trading inside the variety of 76,985.95 to 76,091.75 for the day.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the session down by 113.15 factors (0.49%) at 23,092.20, after recording a high of 23,347.30 and a low of 23,050.

Key Market Movers

The consultation tilted in the desire of bears, as 31 of the 50 Nifty50 elements closed inside the crimson. Major laggards covered:

Trent, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, and Mahindra & Mahindra, with losses of as much as 4.90%.

However, a handful of stocks bucked the trend, with 19 parts gaining floor:

Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, and ICICI Bank, which published gains of up to 2.52%.

Broader Market Performance

The broader markets bore the brunt of the promote-off:

Nifty Smallcap100: Tumbled 2.35%, with considerable losses from Cyient and Jupiter Wagons, which plummeted up to 22.80%.

Nifty Midcap100: Declined by 1.55%.

Sectoral Indices Overview

Sectoral performance changed into in large part poor, with all indices—besides Nifty FMCG and IT—remaining in the purple:

Nifty Realty, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs: Fell over 2% each.

Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, and Consumer Durables: Ended lower by using extra than 1% each.

Stock Market Wrap: Sensex Drops 330 Points, Nifty50 Ends Below 23,100; Broader Markets Under Pressure

The Indian equity marketplace concluded the week’s very last buying and selling consultation on Friday, January 24, 2025, on a bearish word, with each benchmark index completing a decrease. The BSE Sensex declined by using 329.92 factors (0.43%) to close at 76,190.46, trading inside the variety of 76,985.95 to 76,091.75 for the day.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the session down by 113.15 factors (0.49%) at 23,092.20, after recording a high of 23,347.30 and a low of 23,050.

Key Market Movers

The consultation tilted in the desire of bears, as 31 of the 50 Nifty50 elements closed inside the crimson. Major laggards covered:

Trent, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, and Mahindra & Mahindra, with losses of as much as 4.90%.

However, a handful of stocks bucked the trend, with 19 parts gaining floor:

Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, and ICICI Bank, which published gains of up to 2.52%.

Broader Market Performance

The broader markets bore the brunt of the promote-off:

Nifty Smallcap100: Tumbled 2.35%, with considerable losses from Cyient and Jupiter Wagons, which plummeted up to 22.80%.

Nifty Midcap100: Declined by 1.55%.

Sectoral Indices Overview

Sectoral performance changed into in large part poor, with all indices—besides Nifty FMCG and IT—remaining in the purple:

Nifty Realty, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs: Fell over 2% each.

Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, and Consumer Durables: Ended lower by using extra than 1% each.

Summary

Friday’s market overall performance meditated huge selling stress throughout maximum sectors and broader markets, with shielding performs in FMCG and IT supplying some respite. As the indices near the week on a weaker be aware, traders continue to be cautious amidst heightened marketplace volatility and sector-unique demanding situations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.