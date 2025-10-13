Phoenix Marketcity Pune Unveils ‘Folklore of India’ – A Spectacular Tribute to the Nation’s Cultural Heritage

New Delhi, October 13th, 2025: Phoenix Marketcity Pune set the stage for India Celebrates at Phoenix with the launch of Folklore of India—a dazzling décor that breathes life into India’s rich cultural heritage. The installation, inspired by folk art, motifs, and traditions from various states of India, celebrates the spirit of unity in diversity through music, dance, and timeless craftsmanship.

The evening unfolded as a true cultural extravaganza with celebrities, cultural icons, influencers, and guests coming together to witness the grand launch.

The celebrations began with a soul-stirring Ganesh Vandana by acclaimed Kathak exponent Sharvari Jamenis, followed by a heartfelt Garba performance by specially abled girls from the Blind School Charitable Trust.

Adding to the grandeur, actress Tejasswi Prakash graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, captivating the audience with her presence and sharing her admiration for the unique initiative.

The décor launch Itself was marked by a countdown led by the celebrity guests, with the spectacular installation lighting up amidst pyros and confetti – a breathtaking moment that symbolized the unveiling of India’s folk heritage in a modern, celebratory space.