Phoenix Marketcity Pune Unveils ‘Folklore of India’ – A Spectacular Tribute to the Nation’s Cultural Heritage

New Delhi, October 13th, 2025: Phoenix Marketcity Pune set the stage for India Celebrates at Phoenix with the launch of Folklore of India—a dazzling décor that breathes life into India’s rich cultural heritage. The installation, inspired by folk art, motifs, and traditions from various states of India, celebrates the spirit of unity in diversity through music, dance, and timeless craftsmanship.
The evening unfolded as a true cultural extravaganza with celebrities, cultural icons, influencers, and guests coming together to witness the grand launch.
The celebrations began with a soul-stirring Ganesh Vandana by acclaimed Kathak exponent Sharvari Jamenis, followed by a heartfelt Garba performance by specially abled girls from the Blind School Charitable Trust.
Adding to the grandeur, actress Tejasswi Prakash graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, captivating the audience with her presence and sharing her admiration for the unique initiative.
The décor launch Itself was marked by a countdown led by the celebrity guests, with the spectacular installation lighting up amidst pyros and confetti – a breathtaking moment that symbolized the unveiling of India’s folk heritage in a modern, celebratory space.
Speaking at the event, Tejasswi Prakash said, “It is truly an honour to be part of such a beautiful launch. Phoenix Marketcity Pune has once again created a platform that celebrates India’s incredible diversity by bringing together art, music, dance, and traditions under one roof. Experiencing ‘Folklore of India’ was magical, and I am delighted to have been part of this cultural celebration.”
Sharvari Jamenis shared her experience of opening the evening with a Kathak performance: “Performing here today was an absolute joy. ‘Folklore of India’ is such a unique concept that not only showcases India’s folk heritage but also brings it alive for people to experience in a contemporary setting. The energy and love at this event were unforgettable.”
Adding his perspective, Anshuman Bharadwaj, Senior Centre Director, Phoenix Malls [Pune] said: “At Phoenix Marketcity Pune, experiences go beyond shopping. This festive season, the mall comes alive with moments that shine, cheer, and bring people together. With Tejasswi Prakash, Sharvari Jamenis, and a moving performance by the Blind School Charitable Trust, alongside the launch of Michael Kors, Charles Tyrwhitt, and Pune debut Nando’s and refreshed flagships of Skechers, Adidas, and Louis Philippe, Phoenix Marketcity Pune remains where the city wish to celebrate and cherish its moments forever.”