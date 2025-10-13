Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions certified Great Place To Work for 5th year

Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions has been certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 5th year in a row. The prestigious award is based on the feedback by current employees and is a testimony to the high-trust and high performance culture at the education conglomerate.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading services, employee retention and increased innovation. The Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group was evaluated on several criteria, including effective leadership, trust, innovation, values, human potential and workplace for women.

Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group, expressed pride and pleasure over the group being given the Great Place To Work recognition.

“It’s a matter of pride for us to be certified Great Place To Work for the fifth consecutive year. Our continuous endeavour is to create a workplace with a culture of equity, trust, positive relationship, collaboration, technology integration and professional development to maximize each individual’s potential and performance. We owe our success as a leading educational conglomerate to the teachers and staff working continuously towards excellence,” Shishir Jaipuria said. Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, said, “By successfully earning the Great Place To Work recognition, it is evident that the Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group stands out as one of the top organizations to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions is a conglomerate with a legacy of 80 years and strength of 23 K-12 schools, 5 preschools, 2 management institutions and a teachers’ training academy. The group employs over a thousand teachers and staff.