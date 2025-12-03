Pine Secures $25 Million in Series A Funding to Free Consumers of Digital Chores, Saving Time and Money, and Eliminating Frustration

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Dec. 3 – Pine, the trusted AI agent for consumers’ digital chores that delivers results, today announced the close of a $25 million Series A funding round. Investors included Fortwest Capital. This financing positions Pine to advance its “ask-and-it’s-done” AI, an autonomous digital agent that makes calls, handles emails and operates software to complete real-world tasks, restoring people’s time, money and sanity.

“AI chatbots just answer questions, but Pine actually gets things done,” said Pine CEO Stanley Wei. “Our revolutionary approach gives consumers back hours of their lives with AI they can trust, and our Series A provides new support to scale Pine, the solution consumers have been waiting for.”

Pine’s innovative platform alleviates frustration for consumers, who are often worn down by long hold times, endless transfers and unhelpful agents, eventually leading people to give up on fighting for what’s rightfully theirs. With Pine, consumers can get the results that they have only dreamed of – yet without having to deal with the hassles of time-consuming digital chores.

Consumers are embracing Pine’s groundbreaking solution to easily and efficiently:

Lower bills by negotiating better rates with their cable, internet and mobile providers

by negotiating better rates with their cable, internet and mobile providers Cancel subscriptions to their streaming, apps and membership services

to their streaming, apps and membership services File complaints and push for refunds and resolutions

and push for refunds and resolutions Get refunds for bad experiences or unauthorized charges

for bad experiences or unauthorized charges Handle personal communications such as attending meetings, booking appointments, sending notifications and more

Achieving a 93% negotiation success rate, Pine has already saved consumers more than $3 million on their bills from such service providers as AT&T, Charter, Cox, DISH, T-Mobile, Verizon and others. Consumers using Pine also save 270 minutes on average on their digital chores.

“Pine’s AI agent, which I use at least three times a week, has saved me more than $1,000 by automating calls,” said Deedy Das, an influential tech investor and enthusiastic Pine customer. “I have leveraged the power of Pine to find cheaper car insurance, get discounts on subscriptions, negotiate home services, fix billing issues and take care of visa tasks. The Pine AI agent just asks for any information it needs and gets the job done. I recommend it 100%.”

The Series A will enable Pine to accelerate its agent framework to learn from every task, and enhance its reliability and privacy-first infrastructure. Pine will also use the funds to expand its go-to-market effort, scaling U.S. operations, growing its channels and broadening its use cases.

“Pine’s latest round marks a pivotal step in how consumers will engage with AI agents. Pine isn’t merely enabling people to offload daily tasks. It is building a distributed memory system where every agent retains context, learns from each interaction and incorporates edge cases encountered across all users. This collective memory architecture means every solved task instantly improves the entire agent network, driving compounding gains in accuracy, speed and reliability. As these agents operate in machine time and accumulate shared experience, they convert what used to be human effort into reclaimed, higher-quality human time,” said Ray Chua, founding partner at Fortwest Capital.