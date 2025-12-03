International Conference on Integrative Approaches to Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome Held at IISc Bengaluru

A two days’ International Conference on Integrative Approaches to Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome jointly organised by CCRAS–Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), IISc and NIMHANS was concluded on 2nd December 2025 at IISc Bengaluru.

In commemoration of the 57th Foundation Day of CCRAS, this event brought together on a single platform more than 600 experts from Ayurveda, modern medical sciences, basic sciences, food and nutrition, as well as specialists from various academic institutions across India and abroad.”

The deliberations emphasized stronger collaboration between Ayurveda and modern biomedical sciences for the betterment of health of the society. Dr. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, highlighted that CCRAS is actively collaborating with premier national institutions including IITs, IIMs, ICAR, ICMR, CSIR and academic institutions through various schemes to leverage advanced scientific tools and methodologies for a deeper and more robust understanding of Ayurveda. Dr. Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc Bengaluru, emphasized the growing importance of integrative medicine, underscoring its pivotal role in advancing healthcare in the years ahead. The deliberations led to the development of more collaborative research proposals in the areas of obesity and metabolic syndrome, with unanimous agreement on the resolution. According to Dr. Sulochana Bhat, Organising Secretary and Head of CARI, the rich deliberations and scientific exchanges held during the conference are expected to support the development of robust evidence base for integrative healthcare.