AppViewX Empowers Enterprises to Meet 47-Day Certificate Mandates

With its latest release, AppViewX delivers new CLM and quantum-safe innovations to help organizations strengthen security, reduce compliance gaps, and maximize time to value

NEW YORK, Dec. 3 – AppViewX, the leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) software, today announced significant enhancements to its AVX ONE Platform, enabling enterprises to meet the upcoming 47-day SSL/TLS certificate validity mandate with speed and confidence. The release also introduces new automation and quantum-safe capabilities that simplify compliance, improve security posture, and deliver measurable ROI.

As certificate lifespans shrink rapidly over the next few years, the result will be surging renewal volumes, which will lead to significant operational and compliance risks for organizations. The AVX ONE platform eliminates these challenges by automating certificate discovery, provisioning, renewal, and revocation, ensuring continuous compliance with crypto-agility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“Our customers need a future-proof solution that transforms regulatory pressure into operational excellence,” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer at AppViewX. “This release underscores our commitment to rapid time-to-value, measurable ROI, and innovation that helps enterprises succeed in the age of 47-day certificates and a post quantum computing world.