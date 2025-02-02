Post-Budget 2025: Expert Quotes & Insights from the Real Estate Sector

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., on Union Budget 2025

“The Union Budget 2025 is a game-changer, reinforcing India’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban growth. The SWAMIH Fund 2 with ₹15,000 crore will accelerate the completion of stalled housing projects, bringing relief to over one lakh homebuyers. The ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund will play a pivotal role in transforming cities into vibrant growth hubs, ensuring balanced regional development.

The masterstroke of direct tax reform—exempting income up to ₹12 lakh—will significantly boost disposable income, increasing affordability for homebuyers and driving real estate demand. Additionally, the government’s thrust on PPP-driven infrastructure with a structured three-year project pipeline will accelerate urban expansion, unlocking new opportunities for real estate and housing. These progressive reforms align with India’s vision of ‘Sabka Vikas’, fostering a robust ecosystem for homebuyers, developers, and investors alike.”

Mr. Aman Sarin, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Anant Raj Limited

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by the Finance Minister, reflects the government’s commitment to holistic economic growth, addressing key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, exports, entrepreneurship, and ease of doing business. It is a well-balanced budget that not only promotes macro-level economic stability but also delivers direct financial relief to individuals and industries.

For the real estate sector, the government has reinforced its support for stalled housing projects through the SWAMIH Fund, ensuring the timely completion of financially stressed projects. This initiative will provide relief to lakhs of homebuyers who have been waiting for possession, instilling renewed confidence in the sector and boosting overall housing demand.

A major highlight of the budget is the introduction of significant tax relief measures, marking one of the most notable savings opportunities for taxpayers in recent years. With enhanced disposable income, individuals will have greater purchasing power, improving affordability in the housing market. This is expected to drive higher demand in the affordable and mid-segment housing categories, as potential homebuyers will find it easier to service home loans and invest in real estate.

Mr. Udit Jain, Director, One Group

The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a visionary roadmap for India’s growth, with a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, urban reforms, and housing support. The Finance Minister has outlined bold proposals aimed at accelerating economic progress through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure, and incentives for governance and urban planning reforms. These measures reaffirm the government’s commitment to strengthening municipal services, optimizing urban land use, and enhancing nationwide infrastructure.

Additionally, the government’s decision to revise tax slabs and reduce tax rates is a welcome move that will lead to significant savings for taxpayers, particularly the middle-income group. At a time when rising living costs, inflation, and increasing household expenses are putting financial pressure on individuals, this relief will offer much-needed financial breathing space.

Beyond individual benefits, this measure is expected to have a broader economic impact by boosting disposable income and enhancing purchasing power. With more money in hand, households will be in a stronger financial position to service home loans and invest in real estate, driving higher demand for home buying. A stronger housing market will not only benefit homebuyers but also stimulate growth across allied industries such as construction, home décor, and banking, further fueling economic momentum.

Mr. Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group

The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a well-balanced approach, addressing critical sectors of the economy while ensuring sustainable growth. Infrastructure development remains a top priority, with the government introducing various schemes to strengthen both urban and rural infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and drive economic expansion.

A key highlight of the budget is the government’s continued commitment to reviving stalled real estate projects. The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) scheme, which has already played a pivotal role in unlocking delayed housing projects, is set to receive a major boost. The government has proposed the creation of SWAMIH Fund 2, a blended finance facility with contributions from the government, banks, and private investors. With a ₹15,000 crore corpus, this initiative aims to accelerate the completion of an additional 1 lakh housing units, providing crucial relief to homebuyers and stimulating growth in the real estate sector.

Additionally, tax slab revisions leading to higher disposable income will likely boost housing demand, as increased savings will encourage more individuals to invest in homeownership. By prioritizing infrastructure growth, housing revival, and economic stimulus, the budget lays the groundwork for long-term financial stability and a stronger real estate market.