Powering the Future of Energy with Intelligent Technology: Cairn’s Digital Transformation Story

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Vedanta Oil and Gas is showcasing how cutting-edge technologies are redefining the energy sector—from exploration and drilling to ESG-led operations.

As India’s largest private oil and gas producer, Vedanta oil and gas is embedding digital innovation across its value chain, with a clear focus on cost reduction, production improvement, sustainability, and smarter decision-making.

Moving from Digital to Intelligent

Cairn’s digital journey is now entering a new phase powered by generative and agentic AI.

At the foundation is iCAIRN, the company’s custom-built generative AI platform. iCAIRN enables employees to instantly extract insights from complex technical documents ranging from well completion reports to field development plans and procurement contracts. Complementing this, VOL is leveraging SAP Joule to drive faster insights.

What once took hours of manual effort can now be achieved in minutes, enabling faster, more informed decision-making across the organization.

Taking this further, Cairn has launched Cairn IT Buddy—its first agentic AI solution.

Unlike traditional chatbots, IT Buddy goes beyond answering queries. It understands issues, recommends solutions, and can autonomously assist in raising and managing IT service requests. This marks Cairn’s shift from passive AI tools to action-oriented, intelligent agents.

And this is just the beginning.

Cairn is now working on scaling agentic AI across functions starting with procurement. Future-ready AI agents will assist buyers by evaluating vendors, summarizing technical and commercial assessments, and streamlining decision workflows. The role of employees will evolve from creators to reviewers of AI-driven insights significantly reducing turnaround times and improving accuracy.

While AI is shaping the future, Cairn’s digital backbone is already delivering measurable impact across its operations:

Smarter Energy Use with Predictive HVAC Systems

By shifting from preventive to predictive maintenance through real-time monitoring and remote access, Cairn has unlocked:

15–20% energy optimization

~134 tons reduction in CO₂ emissions

A fully data-driven, centralized control system

Real-Time Inventory Intelligence with RFID

Inventory tracking that once took months is now completed in days. With RFID-enabled monitoring, Vedanta Oil and Gas has achieved real-time visibility, faster audits, and stronger material security.

Digital Twin

Leveraging Digital Twin technology, Cairn is optimizing equipment efficiency—reducing flaring and emissions, while diverting hydrocarbons from flare into valuable streams like gas and condensates.

Transforming Field Logistics: Pulled-Out Inventory Management

Handling nearly 10,000 units per month, VOL’s new digital platform brings transparency and control to materials returning from drilling sites—reducing manual effort, improving traceability, and enabling smarter reuse decisions.

Technology Driving Sustainability and Governance

Vedanta’s technology investments are closely aligned with its ESG priorities. From reducing emissions through energy optimization to enhancing safety and compliance with digital systems, innovation is enabling responsible growth.

Ongoing initiatives such as HSE violation reporting, earth pit monitoring, and regulatory communication management are further strengthening operational discipline and transparency.

Vedanta’s vision is clear: to create a connected, intelligent ecosystem where AI agents, real-time data, and human expertise work together seamlessly.

From generative AI platforms to its first agentic AI deployment and many more in the pipeline—the company is redefining how energy businesses operate in a digital-first world.

This National Technology Day, Cairn is not just adopting technology, it is shaping the future of energy through it.