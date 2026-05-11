Gold ETF Inflows Rise 34 pc in April; Equity Funds Attract INR 38,440 Crore

May 11: Investor appetite for financial markets remained firm in April, with both gold-linked and equity-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessing strong inflows, according to industry data.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a 34% rise in net inflows during the month, indicating renewed interest in the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing global economic uncertainties and market volatility. The uptick suggests that investors continue to allocate a portion of their portfolios to gold for stability and risk diversification.

Meanwhile, equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of ₹38,440 crore, reflecting sustained confidence in domestic stock markets. The strong participation points to continued investor optimism about long-term corporate earnings growth and India’s broader economic outlook.

Market observers note that the simultaneous inflows into both gold ETFs and equity funds highlight a balanced investment approach, with investors diversifying across asset classes to manage risk while still participating in equity market growth.

Overall, the data underscores steady retail and institutional participation in financial markets, even as global conditions remain uncertain.