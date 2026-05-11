Beyond Craft Indian Rugs Step into Design Leadership

Jaipur, May 11: For much of their history, handmade rugs have been understood through the lens of craft. The emphasis lay in technique, in the intricacy of the weave, and in the legacy of the regions they came from. Persian rugs were admired for their detail and symbolism. Afghan rugs carried a strong sense of cultural expression. Indian rugs, while widely produced and globally distributed, were often positioned within this narrative as highly skilled, yet largely adaptable.

That understanding is beginning to shift.

In contemporary interiors, the rug is no longer treated as an ornamental addition. It plays a more considered role, shaping how a space is experienced. It anchors proportion, introduces material contrast, and often sets the visual rhythm of a room. As a result, the criteria for choosing a rug have expanded.

What is emerging is a quieter, more deliberate relationship between craft and design.

India’s strength has long been its versatility. Its weaving traditions allow for a wide range of techniques, textures, and finishes. Today, that versatility is being directed with greater intent. Rather than responding only to external briefs, Indian brands are beginning to define their own design language.

Brands such as Jaipur Rugs have brought a renewed focus to the human narratives behind weaving, placing equal emphasis on process and presentation. Obeetee Carpets continues to engage with contemporary design through collaborations and evolving collections, while The Rug Republic presents Indian rugs within a more global, lifestyle-oriented context.

Together, these approaches suggest a broader shift in how Indian rugs are being seen. They are no longer defined only by where they are made, but by how they contribute to a space.

Within this landscape, Man Made Rugs, founded by Nimrit Khanna, reflects a more contemporary way of thinking about the category. The rugs are conceived with an understanding of proportion, restraint, and material depth, allowing them to sit naturally within modern interiors.

“Craft will always be the foundation,” Khanna says. “But today, it has to work in service of design. A rug should feel like a natural extension of the space, not an afterthought.”

This sensibility aligns with a wider movement in design, where spaces are becoming more layered yet more restrained. Surfaces are quieter, materials are given room to be experienced, and each element is expected to hold its place without excess.

In such environments, the role of the rug becomes more nuanced. It is less about immediate visual impact and more about how it supports the overall composition.

India’s position within this shift is distinct.

Unlike regions closely tied to a singular aesthetic, India’s diversity allows for a more fluid approach. It can move between tradition and contemporary expression with ease, responding to changing design languages without losing its foundation in craft.

As interiors continue to evolve, so too will the expectations from the elements within them.

The rug, once defined by its making, is now being shaped by its placement.