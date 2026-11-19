LONDON, Nov 19 –Summit Risk Partners Limited (SRP), a newly launched division of K2 Insurance Services, announced today it is officially open for business as a registered Lloyd’s broker. Built specifically for the future of delegated authority, SRP aims to elevate service provision and set a new standard for outcomes across delegated and programme business in the Lloyd’s and London markets.

Co-founded by James Baird, CEO, and Jamie Beckett, Managing Director, the specialist broking house operates free from legacy systems and mindsets. SRP combines deep industry expertise with modern technology, actionable insight, and a relentless focus on client success for coverholders, MGAs, underwriting businesses and capacity providers.

Key Operational Highlights:

Market Status: Registered Lloyd’s broker trading under the pseudonym SUM (Broker Number 2336), sponsored by three leading Lloyd’s Managing Agents.

Footprint: Operates in the UK through Summit RP GmbH (UK Branch), an appointed representative of K2 Group Holdings Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, with European permissions held by Summit RP GmbH, established in Germany in April 2026 and authorised in July 2026, with operations in London and Hamburg.

Specialty Focus: Supporting multiple lines of business within Lloyd’s, including delegated authority, programme, binder and structured insurance across specialty classes, with further opportunities in development for 2027.

Active Pipeline: A specialist team of Lloyd’s brokers is already servicing onboarded clients, with a robust pipeline built following a full 2026 programme of international market engagement (including WSIA, FASE, UAC and Target Markets). SRP continues to expand its team and international network.

“Specialist clients should expect specialist outcomes,” said James Baird, Co-Founder and CEO of SRP. “We’re building a data-driven, client-focused broking house to deliver elevated outcomes across the full life of a programme, especially post-bind, where the sector has historically fallen short. We’re also building a platform for like-minded brokers who share that ambition. We thank K2 Insurance Services, particularly Bob Kimmel and Nate Hunter, and our three Lloyd’s managing agent sponsors for backing that vision.”

“Delegated authority is central to how K2 does business,” said Bob Kimmel, CEO of K2 Insurance Services. “SRP extends that expertise into Lloyd’s and European markets, led by people who know the sector inside out. We’re proud to back James, Jamie and the SRP team as they build something new.”