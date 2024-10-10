Eastern Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, October 10, 2024: His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, sponsored the signing ceremony for the contract to link the Gulf electricity market with the Republic of Iraq on Wednesday 9 October at the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) in Dammam. During his visit, His Royal Highness also launched the project to upgrade the systems of the GCCIA Control Center.

The ceremony was attended by Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, and Eng. Saleh Al Amri, CEO of the GCC Lab. The upgrade aims to improve the efficiency and resilience of the electricity grid, addressing current and future challenges. The new systems also incorporate advanced cybersecurity measures, protecting against increasing cyber threats and ensuring continuous and safe operations.

His Royal Highness, the Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, expressed his appreciation for the efforts he witnessed during his visit, commending the dedication of those working at the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) to ensure the security and continuity of energy flow in the GCC countries.