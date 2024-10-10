Hope EK Asha urges everyone to Dealing Dementia with Dignity

New Delhi; October 10, 2024: Hope Ek A.S.H.A., a non-profit organization registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860, and dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care, successfully hosted an impactful event titled “Dealing Dementia with Dignity”. The program, held at the Lakshmipat Singhania Auditorium, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, brought together a diverse group of experts, caregivers, and individuals affected by dementia to discuss strategies for improving the quality of life and addressing the challenges associated with the condition.

The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Mrs. Anuradha Thakur, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, along with other distinguished guests, including Col. R. S. Gaba (Retd.), Veteran Defence Forces Group & VDFG Kartik Trust, and Lt. Gen. S. M. Mehta (Retd.), Chairman, Asian Townsville Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Renowned professionals in dementia care and caregiving delivered insightful talks on various aspects of the illness. Prof. Mona Gupta, CEO of the Home Management and Care Givers Sector Skill Council, provided valuable information on the Different Stages of Elderly Care. Dr. O. P. Sharma, Senior Consultant in Geriatric Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, discussed Genetics & Lifestyle: Understanding Dementia Risks. Dr. Navdeep Kumar, Senior Consultant in Neurology at IndoGulf Hospital, emphasized the Importance of Early Diagnosis in Identifying Dementia. Dr. Rashi Kumar, Consultant for Outreach Initiatives at Dementia India Alliance, highlighted the Support Systems for Persons with Dementia, while Dr. Shilpa Gupta, Therapist and EFT Master Trainer, stressed the significance of Cultivating a Healthy Mind. Dr. Sushma Chawla, Founder and President of Hope Ek A.S.H.A., discussed the organization’s crucial role in Primary Dementia Care.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sushma Chawla shared, “Dementia is an illness that makes you forget, but forgetting things is not always a sign of dementia. It is important for us to understand the difference, to recognize whether people are experiencing normal signs of aging or they have an illness.”

To further enhance understanding and empathy, caregivers from Hope Ek A.S.H.A. performed a poignant skit illustrating the challenges family members face while caring for individuals with dementia. The event also celebrated a significant milestone with the introduction of the first batch of Trained Dementia Caregivers, certified by Hope Ek A.S.H.A. and the Home Management and Care Givers Sector Skill Council.

Adding to the event’s highlights, the fourth edition of the book “Frequently Asked Questions on Alzheimer’s Disease: 100 FAQs” was launched, offering invaluable resources for caregivers and individuals living with dementia.

Prior to the main event, attendees had the opportunity to participate in a free memory screening conducted by Dr. Priya Jha, Chief Psychologist at Hope Ek A.S.H.A. Additionally, an exhibition showcased the creative works of individuals with dementia, emphasizing the importance of engaging in activities that maintain and enhance cognitive, motor, and social functions.

The event concluded with a moving performance by dementia patients, demonstrating their resilience and talent.

“Dealing Dementia with Dignity” was a resounding success, providing an essential platform for education, support, and inspiration for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Hope Ek A.S.H.A. remains steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness, providing high-quality care, and advocating for the rights of individuals living with dementia.