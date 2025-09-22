RAH Infotech and Lenovo Partner to Bring the Next Wave of Smart Infrastructure to Indian Enterprises

NEW DELHI, India – September 22, 2025 RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added distributor for cybersecurity, cloud, and digital infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse, to distribute and promote Lenovo’s cutting-edge infrastructure, computing, and smart device solutions across India. This partnership is set to empower Indian enterprises with future-ready technologies, foster innovation, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

RAH Infotech will now provide end-to-end access to Lenovo’s extensive enterprise portfolio, including servers, storage, edge computing, AI-powered infrastructure, and hybrid cloud solutions. With its well-established distribution network and deep technical expertise, RAH Infotech will play a pivotal role in expanding Lenovo’s reach and enhancing its presence across various sectors including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and education.

“We are excited to partner with Lenovo, a global leader in intelligent transformation,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, RAH Infotech. “Our synergy is rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, agility, and delivering customer-centric outcomes. With Lenovo’s robust product portfolio and our strong channel ecosystem, we aim to empower enterprises across India to harness the power of smarter technology.”

Lenovo has continuously pushed the boundaries of technology through its smart infrastructure, computing solutions, and connected devices. This collaboration aligns with Lenovo’s strategic goal of enabling smarter technology for all from digital workplaces to intelligent data centers.

Amit Luthra, MD, Lenovo ISG India, commented, “India represents one of the fastest-growing digital markets globally, and we are thrilled to collaborate with a trusted partner like RAH Infotech. Together, we are focused on delivering innovation at scale, supporting the country’s digital agenda, and building intelligent infrastructure that is accessible and inclusive.” Sumir Bhatia, President, Lenovo ISG Asia Pacific, added: “Our alliance with RAH Infotech is a strategic step toward strengthening our enterprise footprint in India. Their reach, agility, and channel strength will be key to delivering value to Indian businesses looking to transform, scale, and grow in a hyper-digital world.”

Together, Lenovo and RAH Infotech aim to create comprehensive go-to-market strategies, provide technical enablement to channel partners, and jointly address the growing demand for secure, scalable, and intelligent IT infrastructure across the country.