Muzigal Launches “Fast Track Home Music Production Course”

Bengaluru, India – 22 September 2025: Muzigal, India’s category leader in music education with 100+ academies across 15 states, proudly announces the launch of Music Production Course – a high-impact short course designed for beginners eager to bring their musical ideas to life with confidence and simplicity – all from their Home Studio setups, without the need of complex studio equipment.

The program – launched at their largest and leading academy in Bengaluru – Muzigal HRBR Layout is designed to help beginners, hobbyists, and creators transform their musical and creative ideas into professional-quality audio recordings all from the comfort of a simple home studio setup. On completion of the course students will be able to record and produce songs, Jingles, Voice-overs and Dubbings, Solos, and create podcasts

The inauguration was graced by Chief Guest Gerard Machado, celebrated as India’s finest jazz and fusion guitarist, and Guests of Honor Dr. Lakshminarayana Yeluri, Founder of Muzigal and a visionary serial entrepreneur, along with Bashir Sheikh, legendary musician, founding member of The Savages, and senior music industry executive. Each of these luminaries not only inspired the audience with their words but also performed live at the academy, creating a truly unforgettable launch event.