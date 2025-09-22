Summit Hotels and Resorts Appoints Prarit Aggarwal as Chief Resorts Officer

September 22, 2025 : Summit Hotels & Resorts, one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, has announced a key leadership appointment as the group expands its portfolio across Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. The company has appointed Mr. Prarit Aggarwal as Chief Resorts Officer (CRO).

Prarit Aggarwal

With over 27 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Mr. Aggarwal brings deep expertise in resort management, large-scale operations, and people-first leadership. He began his career with ITC Hotels during multiple pre-openings and went on to lead operations at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., where he managed 18 resorts across Uttarakhand, West Bengal, the North-East, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He later served as CEO of Manu Maharani Resorts & Spa Pvt. Ltd., spearheading their entry into Uttarakhand’s luxury segment.

An alumnus of the University of Michigan’s Global Management Program and a Certified Hospitality Administrator, Mr. Aggarwal combines operational mastery with strategic vision. At Summit Hotels & Resorts, his leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in driving portfolio expansion, elevating guest experiences, and reinforcing the brand’s position in both regional and national hospitality.