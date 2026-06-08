RAH Infotech Partners with 1Kosmos to Strengthen Identity Security Across Indian Enterprises

New Delhi, June 08: RAH Infotech, a value-added cybersecurity distributor, has entered into a strategic partnership with 1Kosmos, a specialist in digital identity verification and passwordless authentication, to extend the reach of its identity security platform across enterprises in India.

Through this partnership, RAH Infotech will offer 1Kosmos’ full suite of capabilities spanning identity proofing, passwordless authentication, document verification, liveness detection, and adaptive access to organisations operating in sectors where the integrity of digital identity carries the highest operational and regulatory stakes. These include banking and financial services, government and public sector, healthcare, telecom, and IT/ITeS.

Identity has quietly become the most exploited entry point in enterprise cybersecurity. Attackers are no longer simply stealing passwords they are bypassing authentication entirely through stolen credentials, AI-driven deepfake impersonation, social engineering, and account takeover. For organisations managing remote workforces, digital customer onboarding, and privileged system access, the exposure is significant and growing. Regulatory expectations around data protection and access governance are tightening in parallel, adding compliance pressure to an already stretched security function.

The 1Kosmos platform addresses this directly by unifying identity proofing and authentication within a single framework removing the disconnect that has historically existed between verifying who someone is and granting them access. For Indian enterprises, practical deployment spans secure employee onboarding, remote workforce access, customer identity verification, privileged access protection, fraud prevention, and helpdesk-based account recovery. Organisations can also reduce operational drag from password reset volumes and strengthen accountability across privileged user activity.

Ashok Kumar, Founder and Managing Director, RAH Infotech, commented: “Verification and authentication have been treated as separate problems for too long and that gap is exactly where attackers operate. The question organisations need to answer today is not just whether a credential is valid, but whether the person presenting it is genuinely who they claim to be. AI-driven impersonation has made that distinction urgent in a way it simply wasn’t three years ago. 1Kosmos brings identity proofing and passwordless authentication together in a way that closes that gap. Our role is to ensure Indian enterprises can deploy this with the local implementation depth, channel support, and sector-specific context that makes the difference between a technology purchase and a working solution.” “Organizations across the world are facing a sharp rise in identity-based attacks, including AI-driven impersonation, social engineering, and credential compromise,” said Siddharth Gandhi, Co-Founder and APAC COO of 1Kosmos. “Our partnership with RAH Infotech extends our reach across India and South Asia, expanding access to digital identity proofing and passwordless authentication technologies for workforces, customers, and citizens. Together, we are helping organizations deploy the 1Kosmos platform to verify the real person behind every digital interaction while reducing friction for users.”

The 1Kosmos platform includes passwordless authentication built on biometrics and FIDO standards, AI-powered identity proofing, document validation, liveness detection, workforce and customer identity access management, privileged access protection, and risk-based adaptive authentication.

The partnership reflects a broader shift underway in enterprise security thinking one where identity is no longer a supporting function but a primary control layer. As hybrid working, digital customer journeys, and remote onboarding become standard operating conditions, the ability to verify and authenticate users with confidence has moved from a compliance consideration to a core resilience requirement.