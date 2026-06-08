VESCOA Celebrates World Environment Day with Immersive Ecological Learning Experiences & Clean-Up Drive

Mumbai, June 08: Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA) celebrated World Environment Day 2026 through a series of immersive ecological learning experiences and hands-on initiatives across Mumbai. The programme brought together over 500 + Students, Faculty and Staff was designed to deepen understanding of urban systems, biodiversity, and resource management while offering direct exposure to the interdependence between cities, communities, and natural environments.

As part of the initiative, participants explored a diverse range of ecological sites, including the Godrej Mangrove Park in Vikhroli, Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan & Zoo in Byculla, and ecological corridors across Chena Village, Yeur Bhendi Naala, and the Bhandup Pumping Station. These engagements offered insights into urban biodiversity, wetland ecosystems, climate resilience, and the role of natural infrastructure in shaping cities.

The programme also included interactions with circular economy and waste management practices through waste segregation and paper recycling initiatives in Chembur and Thane. Complementing these were on-ground activities such as a tree plantation drive at the Miyawaki Garden in Powai, a clean-up drive in Kharghar, and a mangrove clean-up activity at Sarsole Jetty in Nerul.

Collectively, the 15 initiatives provided students with a well-rounded understanding of contemporary environmental concerns and responses, spanning urban ecology, coastal and mangrove systems, biodiversity conservation, and community-led action. By linking classroom learning with real-world contexts, the programme encouraged participants to view design education as something shaped equally by observation, engagement, and experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Prof. Anand Achari, Principal, VESCOA, said, “At VESCOA, we believe the best learning happens when theory meets practice. This initiative was designed to encourage participants to engage directly with the spaces, communities, and systems that shape our cities. We are glad to have been able to facilitate such experiences, as they help build a deeper understanding of the responsibilities involved in shaping the built environment.”

VESCOA, one of the largest architecture colleges under Vivekanand Education Society (VES), continues to advance a pedagogy rooted in experiential and context-driven learning. The institution remains focused on shaping future-ready architects equipped to respond to evolving urban realities.