Rajesh Power Services Limited posts strong FY26 results driven by execution excellence

Ahmedabad, Apr 24: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) BSE: 544291, ISIN: INE0VN801010, an integrated Turnkey EPC player, has announced financial results for the second half year ending & full year ending 31 March 2026 showcasing significant growth and operational excellence.

* FY25 financial numbers are on consolidated basis due to HKRP originally an LLP, became a Public Limited company on July 20, 2024. Rajesh Power holds a 25.48% stake in HKRP Innovations Ltd.

*The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind.AS) effective from April 01, 2025.