Rajesh Power Services Limited posts strong FY26 results driven by execution excellence

Ahmedabad, Apr 24: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) BSE: 544291, ISIN: INE0VN801010, an integrated Turnkey EPC player, has announced financial results for the second half year ending & full year ending 31 March 2026 showcasing significant growth and operational excellence.
* FY25 financial numbers are on consolidated basis due to HKRP originally an LLP, became a Public Limited company on July 20, 2024. Rajesh Power holds a 25.48% stake in HKRP Innovations Ltd.
*The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind.AS) effective from April 01, 2025.
Commenting on H2FY26 Results, Mr. Kurang Panchal, Managing Director, said, FY26 has been a milestone year for Rajesh Power Services, marked by strong growth in revenue and profitability driven by timely project execution, operational efficiencies, and a well‑diversified order book. Revenue increased by 52% year‑on‑year to ₹1,628 crore, while EBITDA and PAT grew by 59% and 48%, respectively. Supported by strong policy visibility in India’s power transmission and distribution sector, we are well positioned to sustain our growth momentum. Our expanding capabilities across transmission, distribution, and emerging areas such as energy storage provide a solid foundation for long‑term growth.