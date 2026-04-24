Shri Ram College of Commerce Celebrates 100th Annual Day

New Delhi, Apr 24: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi celebrated its 100th Annual Day on Thursday, April 23, 2026, marking its centenary year and a century of academic excellence and institutional distinction.

The occasion was graced by Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor, Government of Delhi, as the Distinguished Chief Guest. Shri Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV and an eminent alumnus of the College, attended as the Guest of Honour.

The event was attended by faculty, alumni and students, reflecting the collective commitment of the SRCC community to strengthening its academic legacy and societal contributions.

Presenting the Annual Report, Prof. Simrit Kaur, Principal, SRCC highlighted key achievements of the academic year, including advancements in academic programmes, research output, student initiatives and institutional collaborations, with continued emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and global engagement.

In his address, Shri Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman, Governing Body, reflected on SRCC’s legacy and paid tribute to Late Shri Arun Jaitley for his distinguished public service. He outlined future priorities including expansion of academic infrastructure, extension of the girls’ hostel, strengthening interdisciplinary research, promoting entrepreneurship aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat and enhancing alumni engagement.

Shri Rajat Sharma recalled his journey from SRCC to national prominence in journalism and remembered Late Shri Arun Jaitley as his mentor. He highlighted the achievements of SRCC alumni across diverse fields and described the College as a lifelong community of excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasised SRCC’s role in nurturing leadership and highlighted the need for innovation, inclusivity and policy-oriented scholarship in higher education. He noted that as SRCC enters its second century, it has the opportunity to further strengthen its role as a bridge between academia and practice.

The ceremony concluded with the conferment of awards recognising outstanding student achievements across academic, research and co-curricular domains, followed by cultural presentations reflecting the rich traditions of the College.

Celebrated during its centenary year, the 100th Annual Day reaffirmed SRCC’s continued commitment to academic excellence, innovation and ethical leadership.