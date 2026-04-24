Liver Disease Rising Among Youth: Experts Stress Lifestyle Changes and Early Prevention L

Liver disease is increasingly affecting younger populations, with experts attributing the rise to unhealthy diets, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles. Conditions like fatty liver, once common in older adults, are now being diagnosed in individuals in their 20s and 30s. Doctors warn that liver disease often remains silent in its early stages, making timely detection challenging. They emphasize that simple lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, balanced nutrition, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol and self-medication can significantly reduce risk. Early screening and awareness are crucial to prevent complications and ensure long-term liver health among today’s youth.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jagdish, Director Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Interventional Endoscopy Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension said, “Today, the rising burden of liver disease is largely driven by unhealthy lifestyle choices. Poor diet, obesity, and physical inactivity have made Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) a leading concern, while alcohol use, viral hepatitis, and self-medication further add to the risk. What is alarming is the shift in age—conditions once seen in people above 40 are now increasingly diagnosed in individuals in their 20s and 30s, and even in teenagers, primarily due to sedentary habits and poor nutrition.

Liver disease often remains silent in its early stages, making awareness crucial. Symptoms like fatigue, appetite loss, or mild abdominal discomfort should not be ignored. The encouraging aspect is that most liver conditions, especially fatty liver, are preventable and even reversible with timely intervention.

Simple lifestyle measures can make a significant difference regular exercise, a balanced diet, maintaining healthy weight, avoiding alcohol and self-medication, and periodic health check-ups. The ‘ABCD’ approach—Be Active, Balanced Diet, Check Yourself, and Drink Right, along with adequate sleep—can go a long way in protecting liver health. Small, consistent habits today can ensure a healthier future.”

Dr. Chidanand Kumbar, Consultant – Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Yatharth Hospital, Noida 110 said,

“Today, liver disease is no longer confined to older age groups it has become a growing concern among young adults and even teenagers. The most common cause is fatty liver disease (NAFLD/MASLD), driven by obesity, diabetes, poor diet, and a sedentary lifestyle. Alcohol-related liver damage and viral hepatitis continue to contribute, while drug-induced injury from painkillers, supplements, and steroids is also rising. Earlier, liver diseases were largely seen in individuals aged 40–60, but now we are witnessing a sharp increase in the 20–40 age group.

What is particularly concerning is that liver disease often remains silent in the early stages. Symptoms like fatigue, mild abdominal discomfort, or appetite loss are frequently ignored. Diet plays a decisive role high sugar, processed foods, and inactivity are accelerating liver damage even in non-drinkers.

Prevention is simple yet powerful: maintain a healthy weight, eat balanced meals, exercise regularly, avoid alcohol and self-medication, and undergo periodic screening. With nearly 20–30% OPD patients showing liver abnormalities and a significant proportion being under 40—it is clear that lifestyle is the biggest risk factor. In many ways, prolonged sitting is emerging as a modern threat, making it essential to stay active and vigilant.”