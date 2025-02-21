Ramagya Group chose Brand Talkeez as the Group’s PR Partner

New Delhi, 21st February 2025: Brand Talkeez, an emerging name in strategic public relations, proudly announces its collaboration with Ramagya Group as its official PR partner. This partnership marks a significant step towards amplifying Ramagya Group’s vision and achievements across education, sports and philanthropy.

Known for its trailblazing innovation and commitment to quality, Ramagya Group has consistently redefined excellence across various sectors. With its prestigious educational institutions and world-class sports academies, the group has been instrumental in shaping the future of young minds and nurturing champions on a global stage.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group, said “At Ramagya, we believe in the power of vision, and every vision needs a voice. Brand Talkeez team brings the perfect synergy of creativity and strategy to amplify our story, ensuring that our impact resonates far and wide. “

We are thrilled to be the voice behind a brand that transforms lives in education. This partnership with the Ramagya Group is more than just PR—it’s about storytelling that inspires action,” said Saloni Sood Mehra, Founder, Brand Talkeez.

This collaboration aims to elevate Ramagya Group’s presence and brand awareness, highlighting its contributions and pioneering initiatives in education. As both organizations embark on this journey, the focus remains steadfast: building a legacy of excellence, innovation, and positive change.