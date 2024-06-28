Mumbai, 28 June 2024: To discuss challenges and solutions around the corporate sourcing of renewable energy in India, 25 members of Climate Group’s RE100 initiative joined in Mumbai today for a two-day conclave at Mahindra Towers, Mumbai. The RE100 India Conclave began in the city to encourage a deeper understanding of renewable energy challenges and best practices in India. The Conclave will feature speakers from major businesses, renewable energy developers, and the government. It is being organised in collaboration with Mercom India (formerly Mercom Communications India), a clean energy research, media and communications firm in India recognised worldwide for its expertise in Indian cleantech markets, and subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group.

Atul Mudaliar, Director of Systems Change, Climate Group India said: “The RE100 India Conclave is critical as it brings together RE100 member companies who are at the forefront of the much-needed transition. Despite facing significant challenges in increasing their share ofrenewable energy sourcing in India, RE100 companies are innovating and finding solutions. Demand from corporate and industrial consumers is vital to speed up the demand and growth for renewable energy in India. The Conclave is for the businesses to not only learn from each other, but also prepare a common plan for the future.”

Among the sessions is a high-level panel on pressing challenges facing businesses in renewables sourcing to meet their decarbonisation goals. Technical plenaries have also been planned, including masterclasses on:

Renewable procurement options available in the Indian market today.

Understanding carbon markets, India’s position, and prospective obligations and opportunities.

The business case for responsible renewable energy.

The Conclave will also see Nxtra by Airtel, one of India’s leading data center companies, joining RE100. They have committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035 and are the 14th Indian company to join RE100.