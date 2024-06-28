Greater Noida West stands out as a prime destination for upscale properties

Delhi-NCR, 28th June 2024: Greater Noida West, formerly known as Noida Extension, has transformed into a pivotal hub of urban development. It is redefining modern living through cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative projects. Recent progress in this region exemplifies strategic foresight, promising an elevated lifestyle for both residents and investors.

Greater Noida West has witnessed a surge in appeal due to recent infrastructure enhancements. The expansion of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro into new sectors has significantly improved convenience and connectivity for residents. Moreover, the construction of new flyovers and underpasses, including the Parthala Flyover, has effectively eased traffic congestion, ensuring smoother commutes. Additionally, the Noida-Greater Noida link road now provides enhanced accessibility to the Noida Expressway, NH24, and Yamuna Expressway, benefiting the residents of Greater Noida West.

This promising location has swiftly captured the interest of major real estate players, and Ace Group stands prominently among them. Ace has successfully delivered high-end residential projects such as Ace City, Aspire, and Divino—all situated in Greater Noida West. These developments are widely acclaimed as some of the most prestigious and meticulously crafted in this thriving locale. These residential developments feature homes with expansive green and open spaces promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle, and comprehensive recreational facilities and amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, salons, spas, kids’ play areas and much more.

Sharing his thoughts on the advent of this destination, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, CMD of Ace Group said, “We have witnessed swift development in Greater Noida West over a short span of time. Around a decade back when we came up with residential projects in this region it was considered for affordable housing. After development such as FNG, Noida Gr. Noida Link Road, Parthala Flyover the connectivity has gain a significant boost in Gr. Noida West. Thus, the demand of luxurious project with modern day amenities has gone up. Our delivered project Ace Divino in Gr Noida West is a sheer example of luxury that buyers in this location are now looking for. The tag of affordability has no relevance with this location now. It soon will offer more luxury projects like any other micro market in the real estate of NCR.”

Greater Noida West’s commercial sector is equally undergoing rapid expansion, powered by prominent real estate developers in the NCR. The area around Gaur Chowk and Sector 1 has seen the establishment of new commercial malls and shopping centres, attracting a diverse array of brands and businesses. Along this vibrant road, numerous shopping and dining destinations have emerged.

These state-of-the-art commercial complexes offer a variety of dining options, modern office spaces, retail stores, and entertainment zones, creating a perfect blend of work and leisure environments.

In recent years, Greater Noida West has also seen the establishment of several new educational institutions, offering high-quality education that significantly enhances the region’s intellectual capital. Schools and colleges are setting up campuses, enriching the educational landscape. Concurrently, recreational amenities are expanding, with new parks and shopping malls enhancing the overall quality of life. The introduction of cultural and sports facilities further emphasizes the region’s commitment to a well-rounded lifestyle.

Greater Noida West is rapidly evolving into a prime hub for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial development, promising a prosperous future for all stakeholders. As it continues to grow, Greater Noida West stands as evidence to modern progress, offering unparalleled opportunities and an exceptional quality of life.