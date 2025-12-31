Realty Developer GHD Group appoints Dheeraj Sharma as Chief Executive Officer

Gurugram, Dec 31: GHD Group, a leading real estate developer known for delivering quality residential and commercial projects—particularly in the Goa market—has announced the appointment of Dheeraj Sharma as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With over two decades of experience in the real estate and infrastructure sector, Mr. Sharma brings strong leadership credentials and a proven track record in driving organizational growth. Prior to joining GHD Group, he held senior leadership roles at SV Housing Pvt. Ltd., IIDL Group, and Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd., where he led business development, project strategy, operations, and market expansion initiatives.

An MBA in International Business and an alumnus of IIM Nagpur, Mr. Sharma is expected to steer GHD Group’s strategic focus toward strengthening its footprint across North India and Goa. Under his leadership, the company will also lay the groundwork for a calibrated international expansion—evaluating overseas markets with strong Indian investor interest, stable regulatory frameworks, and rising demand for lifestyle-led real estate through a phased, partnership-driven approach.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sharma said, “I am delighted to join GHD Group at a time when the real estate sector is witnessing strong momentum. The company has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and quality among buyers and investors. I look forward to driving strategic growth, enhancing customer value, and expanding our development footprint across key emerging markets.”

Bharat Thakran, Chairman & Managing Director, GHD Group, added, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Dheeraj Sharma as CEO. His extensive industry experience and leadership capabilities align with our vision to create future-ready, high-quality developments. We are confident his appointment will further strengthen stakeholder confidence and accelerate our growth journey.”

GHD Group continues to expand its portfolio across residential, commercial, and plotted development segments in Goa, with a strong emphasis on sustainable design and value-driven execution. With a new corporate office coming up in Gurugram’s Sector 44, the company aims to scale operations under the new leadership while exploring high-potential national and international markets in the coming years.