35,000+ Crowd Gathers as Bismil, Jassi Gill & Sukhbir Ignite Rocking Bash at Omaxe New Chandigarh

World Street at Omaxe New Chandigarh once again emerged as a vibrant musical and cultural destination with the successful conclusion of its much-awaited annual celebration, Rocking Bash, held from December 28 to December 30, 2025. Witnessing an impressive footfall of over 35,000 visitors over three days, the event ushered in 2026 on a high note and reinforced its position as one of the most anticipated year-end celebrations across the Tricity.

Building on the strong legacy of previous editions, Rocking Bash continues to reflect Omaxe’s philosophy of creating people-centric, experience-driven destinations that foster community engagement beyond real estate. Families, music enthusiasts, and young audiences came together in large numbers, transforming World Street into a pulsating social hub filled with music, festivity and shared celebrations.

The festivities commenced on December 28 with a soulful performance by Bismil, whose evocative melodies and powerful vocals set a captivating tone for the celebration. The momentum soared on December 29 as Sukhbir, the iconic Prince of Bhangra, electrified the audience with his high-energy performance, turning the venue into a massive dance floor. The grand finale on December 30 featured dynamic performances by Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai, whose chart-topping numbers and charismatic stage presence brought the three-day celebration to a memorable close.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe, said:

“Rocking Bash has become an integral part of our annual cultural calendar in New Chandigarh. The overwhelming participation of over 35,000 visitors this year highlights the growing emotional connect people share with World Street and with Omaxe. Our vision is to create inclusive destinations where communities come together to celebrate culture, music, and togetherness, and Rocking Bash truly embodies that spirit.”

With its seamless blend of live performances, festive ambience, and strong community participation, Rocking Bash has firmly established itself as a landmark annual celebration and one of the most awaited events in the Tricity’s cultural landscape. The success of the 2025 edition further strengthens World Street, Omaxe New Chandigarh as a preferred lifestyle and entertainment destination, setting the stage for even larger and more immersive celebrations in the years ahead and welcoming 2026 with joy, music, and collective experiences.