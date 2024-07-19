RedTape Unveils New Store at Gurugram’s Premier Retail Hub, Reach3Roads

RedTape, a leading footwear and apparel brand, opened its new outlet at Reach3Roads, Gurugram. This spacious store is designed to provide an immersive shopping experience that highlights the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and trendsetting designs.

Situated amidst a thriving residential catchment area encompassing sector 70, Reach3Roads is a high-street retail center by the Reach Group that offers a seamless blend of retail, wellness, dining and entertainment experiences.The open-air premise has become a renowned destination for leading brands. This newest addition of RedTape to Reach3Roads has further enhanced the center’s appeal, providing shoppers access to a premium fashion brand known for its stylish apparel, footwear and accessories.

Nandini Taneja, Regional Director, Leasing, Reach Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the latest addition, “We are delighted to welcome RedTape at Reach3Roads. Our goal is to offer our customers a superior shopping experience and adding RedTape’s new store reaffirms that commitment. With its premium array of apparel, footwear and accessories, its popularity will solidify Reach3Roads as a premier destination for shoppers seeking the best in fashion and lifestyle. We eagerly anticipate welcoming customers to Reach 3 Roads and providing them with a seamless shopping experience.” Arvind Verma, Director of RedTape Limited, shared his excitement about the opening: “We are delighted to bring the RedTape experience to Reach3Roads. This dynamic location aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of providing stylish & trendy footwear and apparel for the modern Indian consumer. Our commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every product we offer, and we are excited to introduce our latest collections to this vibrant community.” Verma further emphasized the importance of customer engagement: “At RedTape, we believe in creating not just a store, but an experience. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every customer feels valued and finds exactly what they need.”

The grand launch attracted a lively crowd of shoppers eager to refresh their wardrobes with RedTape’s fashionable offerings. Situated in the bustling Reach3Roads, RedTape’s new store is strategically positioned, enhancing its appeal to both brands and consumers alike.