Hafele’s Essentia Series – Renata Cookerhoods

Since 2014, Hafele Appliances has been a game-changer in the Indian kitchen space, offering innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions in the Built-in segment. Hafele has introduced numerous groundbreaking technologies in India, including the iconic Teresa cookerhood featuring Filter-free technology, revolutionizing the cookerhood market and establishing Teresa as a renowned brand synonymous with Inclined, filter-free cookerhoods. Another pioneering innovation from Hafele is Altius FS, India’s first fully sealed hob, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality. Additionally, Hafele has innovatively designed built-in ovens and microwaves as family sets, enhancing the aesthetic appeal and functionality of modern kitchens.

Hafele now introduces the ESSENTIA SERIES, a fusion of elegance and efficient design, tailored for someone who wants to embark on a journey of modernising their kitchen with built-in appliances. Built with German precision and adapted for Indian culinary diversity, these appliances seamlessly blend functionality with exquisite design. The AUGUSTA AND VERENA HOBS, adorned with brass burners and the Flame Failure Safety Device deliver both quality and safety, while ensuring optimal cooking performance. Accompanying them, the RENATA and CURVE BOLT 60 COOKERHOODS simplify kitchen maintenance with their filter-free technology offering a smoke-free kitchen.

With the ESSENTIA SERIES, Hafele invites you to embrace the perfect fusion of style and functionality, making every culinary endeavour a delightful experience.

Renata Cookerhoods

Discover unmatched convenience and elegance in your kitchen with RENATA COOKERHOODS from the ESSENTIA SERIES by HAFELE. Renata, which means ‘reborn’ in Latin, truly encapsulates the essence of the Essentia Series, inviting you to rediscover the art of cooking. Available in three exquisite designs – CURVED, INCLINED, and T-SHAPED, these cookerhoods are a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Their filter-free design ensures easy maintenance, freeing you from the hassle of frequent filter replacements. Equipped with a powerful motor, these cookerhoods efficiently extract smoke and odors, always keeping your kitchen fresh and clean.

Featuring intelligent heat auto-clean technology, these cookerhoods offer automatic cleaning, saving you time and effort. The touch control panel with gesture control adds a new dimension of convenience to your cooking experience, allowing for effortless operation with just a swipe of your hand. The sophisticated black finish of RENATA COOKERHOODS enhances your kitchen’s aesthetics.