ReEarthy Launches “Basic Skin Care” – Simple Essentials for Everyday Skin and Hair

ReEarthy, an India-born Basic Skin Care and personal care brand, is launching with seven everyday essentials for skin, scalp, and lips. The brand is built on simplicity, transparent communication, and nature-backed ingredients for people who want reliable daily care without clutter or exaggerated claims.

For ReEarthy, Basic Skin Care means a small set of foundational products made with a short list of purposeful, nature-derived ingredients – inspired by the oils, ghee, glycerin, and familiar herbs earlier generations kept at home. With “earth” at its core, the brand takes its cue from the caring idea of Mother Earth and brings that steady, motherly approach into modern routines.

“Our vision with ReEarthy is simple,” said Abhishek Singhh, Founder of ReEarthy. “Most people don’t need a 10-step routine or exotic-sounding actives. They need products they can trust – clear labels, time-respected ingredients, and the comfort of knowing what they’re using every day is genuinely aligned with their values. ReEarthy’s Basic Skin Care range is our answer to that.”

Seven Everyday Essentials, Thoughtfully Formulated

The launch collection includes seven core Basic Skin Care and personal care products:

Organic Vegetable Glycerin – A plant-derived humectant that helps draw and hold moisture for soft, comfortable skin.

Cold-Pressed Castor Oil – A dense, traditional oil for targeted use in everyday skin and hair rituals.

Organic Aloe Vera Gel – A light gel that offers refreshing comfort for skin exposed to heat, dryness, or daily stress.

Steam-Distilled Damask Rose Water – A single-ingredient hydrosol used as a gentle facial mist or toner.

Bhringraj Oil (Classical-Inspired Method) – An oil prepared using a process inspired by classical Ayurvedic methods, combining Bhringraj and other supportive ingredients in a traditional base.

Traditional Indian Champi Oil – A head-massage oil with more than 20 carefully selected herbs, traditionally used to support hair and scalp comfort.

Lip Balm with A2 Cow Ghee – A lip balm made with edible-grade ingredients such as A2 cow ghee, designed to deliver a rich, comforting glide for dry, chapped lips.

Each formula is deliberately uncomplicated, built around clear hero ingredients instead of crowded, confusing lists.

Conscious by Design, Not by Slogan

From the outset, ReEarthy is taking a measured, honest approach to conscious branding. Every product highlights its key ingredients and their role in the formula, and the brand avoids vague buzzwords and terms like “chemical-free” or “miracle cure” in its communications.

ReEarthy prioritizes short, purposeful ingredient lists and avoids unnecessary fillers, synthetic fragrances, and harsh surfactants. Products are designed to be gentle and suitable for most skin types, with a simple recommendation to patch test before use.

In packaging, ReEarthy favours simple formats made from recyclable materials wherever possible and is exploring ways to further reduce material use over time. These steps are shared as ongoing efforts, not final solutions.

“We don’t claim to be the ‘most sustainable’ or ‘purest’ brand in the world,” Singhh added. “That language doesn’t feel honest. What we can say with confidence is that every Basic Skin Care product we launch has been thoughtfully created to be as simple, skin-loving, and responsible as we can make it today – while we keep working to do better tomorrow.”

Education Over Hype

Beyond products, ReEarthy aims to be a calm, reliable voice in an often confusing beauty landscape. The brand plans to share clear, accessible information on building a grounded Basic Skin Care routine, understanding ingredient roles such as humectants and traditional oils, and making more intentional daily choices – without fear-mongering about “toxins” or shaming other choices.

