Akhila Sevak Samaj Council Launched to Drive Education and Social Welfare Initiatives Across India

New Delhi, May 28, 2026:

The Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC), a national-level social welfare organisation founded by Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, was officially launched at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Thursday in the presence of social workers, community representatives and members of the media.

The launch event was attended by spiritual leader Yogi Dhananjaya Giri, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa and C Srinivasan, who addressed the gathering and spoke about the importance of selfless service, social responsibility and community welfare.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Dhananjaya Giri highlighted the concept of “Nishkaam Seva” in Indian culture and Hindu philosophy. He said that service to humanity is equivalent to service to God and stressed the need to strengthen values such as compassion, social justice, national integrity and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” in society.

Founded on the principle of selfless service, ASSC aims to work in the areas of social welfare, humanitarian assistance, community development and public service initiatives across the country.

During the programme, the organisation also unveiled its vision and mission focused on inclusive development, social justice and citizen empowerment through public participation and humanitarian support. The Council stated that it seeks to act as a bridge between grassroots communities and welfare support systems.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa emphasised the need for dedicated social service platforms that work beyond personal interests and remain committed to humanitarian support, public participation and nation-building. The event also featured interaction with media representatives, where the Council shared its future roadmap and upcoming initiatives in the areas of education, healthcare awareness, social upliftment and humanitarian assistance.