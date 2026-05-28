GT vs RR: High-Voltage Qualifier 2 Clash Promises Thriller in IPL 2026

New Chandigarh, May 28 (BNP): Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-pressure Qualifier 2 encounter of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29. The winner of the do-or-die clash will secure a place in the grand finale of the tournament.

The match promises to be an exciting contest between two sides entering the playoffs under contrasting circumstances. Gujarat Titans suffered a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 and will be eager to bounce back strongly, while Rajasthan Royals head into the match with momentum after registering three consecutive victories.

GT had dominated RR by 72 runs during their previous league-stage meeting, but playoff cricket often presents a different challenge, with form and pressure playing decisive roles.

Much of the spotlight will be on Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive batting has become one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026. The 15-year-old batter from Bihar grabbed headlines with a stunning 97-run knock off just 29 deliveries in the Eliminator, helping RR storm ahead and strengthening his reputation as a match-winner.

If Sooryavanshi fires again, RR could gain an early advantage during the powerplay. However, his early dismissal may expose Rajasthan’s inconsistent middle order against Gujarat’s experienced bowling attack led by Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.

For Gujarat Titans, improving their fielding will be a key concern after costly lapses in Qualifier 1 against RCB. Missed opportunities and dropped catches proved expensive as Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 93 off 33 balls powered RCB to a massive total. GT will look to avoid similar mistakes against an aggressive RR batting lineup.

Weather could also play a minor role in the contest, with forecasts indicating a slight possibility of rain before the match in New Chandigarh, though no major disruption is currently expected.

Match Details:

Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

In their previous meeting this season, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, but with a final berth at stake, both teams are expected to deliver a fierce contest under pressure.