Resonance Foundation Center Nizamabad Grandly Launched by Shri JD Lakshminarayana Garu

Nizamabad, June 05: Resonance Educational Institutions, a trusted name in IIT-JEE and NEET coaching across India, unveiled its Resonance Foundation Center in Nizamabad today at the Hotel Vamshee International, Nizamabad.

The new foundation Center was formally launched by Former IPS Officer and Chief Guest Shri JD Lakshminarayana Garu. The event was graced by Shri Purnachandra Rao Narra Garu, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & AP; the students, parents, educators, and well-wishers.

Speaking about the launch, Shri JD Lakshminarayana Garu emphasized the need for students to develop strong academic habits from an early age. He noted that a solid foundation, disciplined study approach, and concept-based learning can guide students toward long-term academic and career success. He appreciated Resonance Educational Institutions for bringing quality foundation coaching to Nizamabad and said that students of Classes 6th to 10th can greatly benefit from structured academic support at an early stage. His Foundation Course, now being offered in Nizamabad, will provide students with a strong grounding in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mental Ability. By developing a solid understanding of these subjects at an early age, students will build the conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills needed to excel, making competitive entrance examinations after Intermediate significantly easier to crack.

Shri Purnachandra Rao Narra Garu said that Resonance has always focused on quality teaching, consistent academic monitoring, and student-oriented guidance. He added that the Nizamabad Foundation Center will provide students with the right platform to strengthen their basics and prepare for future goals such as IIT-JEE, NEET, Olympiads, and other competitive examinations.

The launch program created awareness among parents and students about the importance of early preparation, conceptual clarity, and systematic academic planning. Through this new Center, Resonance aims to make quality foundation coaching more accessible to students in Nizamabad and nearby areas.

The management thanked Shri JD Lakshminarayana Garu, parents, students, educators, and all attendees for making the grand launch a successful event.