Rhode Island’s Largest Family Law Firm Announces Name Change

Warwick, RI, January 02, 2024 –Veronica Assalone, Founding Partner of Assalone & Associates, announced today that the firm has changed its name effective immediately to Assalone Lombardi, LLC. The name change comes following the elevation of Victoria S. Lombardi to partner in June of 2022.

Attorney Victoria S. Lombardi discovered her passion for law volunteering with a Peer Advocates program run by the Women’s Center on her college campus. The program trained incoming students on violence prevention techniques and resources on and off-campus. It also provided support for students who were victims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

After working with the survivors/victims of the program, Attorney Lombardi was left with the desire to do more. Ultimately, that drive led her to practice family law, helping clients navigate legally and emotionally complex disputes.

Attorney Lombardi takes a realistic, straightforward approach to family law. She aggressively pursues her clients’ best interests with honesty and integrity, helping individuals resolve cases in and outside of the courtroom. Her ability to tailor her case strategy to the unique needs of her clients and usher clients through the legal process with compassion makes her an invaluable asset during family law disputes. Her passion for advocacy and focus on client satisfaction enables her to provide a powerful support system for her clients.

Assalone Lombardi, LLC is the largest, women-owned and operated Family Law firm in the State of Rhode Island, providing compassionate and strategic legal services to clients in the following areas: