Rimac Energy Propels UK Job Growth with new 1850 m2 Facility in Witney, Oxfordshire

Witney, Oxfordshire, 26th March: Rimac Energy , a pioneer in advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS), has recently opened a new 1850 square metre facility in Witney, Oxfordshire to house its rapidly growing team in the UK and serve as a hub for technological innovation.

The Oxfordshire facility will manufacture the company’s next-generation of BESS and will create more than 70 high-skilled jobs for engineers, technicians, and researchers for the UK tech industry and Oxfordshire region.

The new state-of-the-art location underscores Rimac Energy’s commitment to the global clean energy market and emphasises seamless collaboration between its teams in Croatia and the UK.

Rimac Energy Director Wasim Sarwar Dilov stated:

“The UK has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and we are thrilled to be expanding our footprint here. We’re proud to strengthen the Croatia-UK partnership, support the local community, and are excited to be able to tap into the incredible engineering talent pool in the region to help us build a greener future for the planet.”

Recently Rimac Energy unveiled SineStack, showcasing the future of clean, efficient battery energy storage. Designed and manufactured in Europe, it stands as a testament to Rimac Energy’s commitment to driving the clean energy revolution and bolstering grid resilience for the future.