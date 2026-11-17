NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Nov 17 — RMS USA is expanding its Mystery Squishy line with seven new collections based on some of the most loved Asian-inspired foods.

The Original Viral Mystery Squishy Dumplings didn’t just catch on. They sold out shelves, took over feeds, and turned every unboxing into a moment worth filming. Fans have been asking what’s next, and now there’s an answer. The dumplings aren’t going anywhere. The menu is just getting bigger.

Meet the New Lineup:

Every collection comes in six different colors, plus one rare edition that everyone will be hunting for.

Onigiri

Taiyaki

Dim Sum

Hot Pot

Bubble Tea

Fortune Cookie

Ramen

“The dumplings gave us a pretty clear message from fans: they wanted more,” said Brett Ravenscroft, Chief Operating Officer at RMS USA. “So we went back to the kitchen. The dumplings started something big, and these new collections are just the next course. We can’t wait to see the unboxings, the trades and the reactions when someone finally pulls a rare.”

The new Mystery Squishy collections will be rolling into retailers throughout the rest of 2026 and into 2027. For the latest drops and release updates, visit crazyfunusa.com to sign up for the mailing list and follow along on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.