Mumbai, Nov 17: Indian equity markets extended their winning momentum on Tuesday, with benchmark indices closing higher on the back of strong buying in banking, realty and public-sector bank stocks. Improved foreign investor participation and positive sentiment across key sectors supported the market’s upward movement.

The BSE Sensex gained 427 points to close at 82,532, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 96 points to settle at 25,387. The Nifty touched a nine-month high, recovering all the losses recorded since February 27, reflecting a significant improvement in investor confidence.

Banking stocks remained the major drivers of the session. The Nifty Bank index touched a fresh all-time high of 62,422 as investors continued to show interest in leading private and public-sector lenders. Expectations of sustained credit growth, stronger deposit mobilisation and controlled operating costs have supported optimism about the banking sector’s earnings outlook.

Foreign institutional investors also provided strong support to domestic equities. FII purchases of more than $9.5 billion in Indian stocks so far in November have marked their strongest monthly inflows on record. The return of foreign capital has strengthened market sentiment and supported the broader recovery in benchmark indices.

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors and Max Healthcare Institute emerged as the leading Nifty gainers. Their performance contributed to the benchmark’s positive close.

The broader market witnessed mixed activity. The Nifty MidCap 100 advanced 0.25%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 declined 0.22%, suggesting that buying interest remained concentrated in select stocks.

Sectoral performance reflected strong demand for financial and real estate shares. Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty emerged among the leading sectoral performers. Meanwhile, FMCG, consumer durables and information technology stocks faced selling pressure as investors booked profits in select counters.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty faces immediate resistance around 25,500. A sustained move above this level could strengthen the possibility of an advance towards 25,800–26,000. On the downside, 25,300 remains an important immediate support, followed by the 25,200–25,100 range.

The latest market performance highlights the growing importance of banking stocks in supporting the domestic equity rally. Strong foreign fund inflows and improving confidence in large-cap companies have provided further momentum to the market.

Going forward, investors will closely track institutional fund activity, banking sector performance, corporate earnings and global market developments. While the broader trend remains encouraging, traders may also watch for intermittent profit-booking following the recent gains.