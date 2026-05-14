Rohan Sable Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Charcoal Concepts

Mumbai, India, May 14: Charcoal Concepts, the multi-brand, multi-country restaurant platform under K Hospitality Corp, India’s largest privately held food services company is delighted to announce the appointment of Rohan Sable as its Chief Executive Officer.

He leads the strategic direction, growth, and operations of a dynamic portfolio of over 45 restaurants across India and key international markets including London, Colombo, Kuwait, and Dubai. In his role, he is responsible for driving brand vision, business expansion, and operational excellence across marquee brands such as Copper Chimney, Bombay Brasserie, Bombay Borough, and Wagamama India, while also spearheading the development and incubation of new concepts within the group.

Rohan brings with him a rich and diverse professional journey spanning over 25 years in the hospitality industry, having held leadership roles across some of the most respected names in the sector like the Regional COO (South India) for PVR INOX Ltd, Area General Manager Delegate of Accor, and more. His experience cuts across restaurant operations, brand building, and business expansion, with a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence. Over the years, he has worked across both Indian and international hospitality formats, gaining deep insights into evolving consumer preferences, premium dining experiences, and scalable business models – expertise that he now brings to Charcoal Concepts.

In his new role, Rohan will lead Charcoal Concepts into its next phase of growth, with a clear long-term vision: to build India’s premier multi-brand, multi-format, cuisine-forward restaurant powerhouse by 2033. Under his leadership, the company has outlined an ambitious strategic roadmap to scale its footprint from 35 outlets in India & 5 outlets internationally across London, Colombo, Kuwait and Dubai to over 272+ outlets in India and across in 8 years, strengthening its presence across existing and new markets.

Rohan’s leadership approach combines strong operational discipline with a forward-looking growth mindset, enabling the business to balance scale with brand distinctiveness and guest experience. His focus will be on accelerating expansion, unlocking new formats, and further strengthening Charcoal Concepts’ portfolio of iconic and emerging brands.

With this appointment, Charcoal Concepts reinforces its commitment to consistency, innovation, growth, and delivering compelling dining experiences, while continuing to play a key role in shaping India’s evolving F&B landscape.