Responsive Surpasses $1 Trillion in Managed Opportunities as AI Reshapes How Enterprise Revenue Is Won

Chennai, India, May 13, 2026 –Responsive, the leader in Strategic Response Management (SRM), today announced that more than $1 trillion in business opportunities have been managed through its platform, marking a shift in how enterprise revenue is captured. As buying cycles grow more complex and AI accelerates how buyers evaluate vendors, the ability to deliver fast, accurate, and consistent responses is emerging as a critical competitive advantage.

“A significant portion of our revenue is tied to how effectively we respond to bids,” said Joseph Ayala, Proposal Development Center Director at Teradata. “Adopting Strategic Response Management practices and Responsive changed how our teams operate. We’ve standardized our knowledge and made it easy for our teams to access what they need in the moment. They’re not chasing information or starting from scratch anymore. They’re moving faster, collaborating better, and putting forward stronger, more consistent responses, which is translating directly into more wins and faster revenue growth.”

Across proposals, security reviews, and due diligence requests, leading organizations are standardizing how they respond in revenue-critical moments. The total value of opportunities managed through Responsive has more than doubled since 2024, signaling a broader transformation that companies are operationalizing responses as a core driver of revenue growth.

Customers Turning Responses into Growth Engines

Across industries, organizations that have invested in scaling trusted, enterprise knowledge are seeing measurable gains in revenue performance:

·Microsoft centralized tens of thousands of proposal assets and enabled more than 22,000 global field team members to self-serve trusted answers, delivering over $10B in revenue and improving response consistency.

·Frontier Communications increased state, local, and education (SLED) revenue by 30% and reduced churn by 86% by improving response quality and speed.

·Companies including BlueConic, Availity, and OC Tanner have improved win rates, reduced manual effort, and accelerated collaboration across sales, proposal, and subject matter expert teams.

These results reflect a broader trend. According to The Forrester Tech Tide™: B2B Sales Technologies, Q2 2026 (Forrester Research, Inc., April 2026), “85% of business buyers report dissatisfaction with the provider they ultimately select, even after a ‘successful’ purchase process.” At the same time, B2B buyers increasingly demand faster, more tailored responses and are using AI to evaluate vendors. Companies that respond with clarity and speed gain a competitive edge by improving how they qualify opportunities, collaborate across teams, and deliver consistent, high-quality answers at scale.

“For most companies, the difference between winning and losing a deal comes down to how well you respond in critical moments,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of Responsive. “Buyers are moving faster, asking deeper questions, and increasingly using AI to evaluate vendors. If you can’t deliver clear, accurate answers at speed, you put revenue at risk. Crossing $1 trillion on our platform reflects a fundamental turning point for GTM teams where response execution is becoming one of the most important levers for revenue growth.”

AI Moves from Tool to Execution Layer

Responsive’s growth reflects how leading organizations are embedding AI directly into revenue workflows, not as a standalone tool, but as an execution layer that improves how work gets done. Leading companies are embedding AI across revenue workflows and deploying agents to orchestrate complex processes, with nearly two-thirds now achieving ROI from AI in SRM within the first 12 months.

With AI integrated across the platform, teams are able to:

·Prioritize the right opportunities: Quickly assess deal fit, identify risks, and focus effort where it has the highest impact

·Accelerate high-quality responses: Generate, refine, and validate answers using vetted information and built-in validation frameworks like TRACE Score™ (Trustworthiness, Relevance, Accuracy, Completeness, and Explainability), reducing cycle times without sacrificing accuracy

·Scale expertise across the business: Extend institutional knowledge to every seller, enabling consistent, high-quality responses across every interaction. With flexible tools to extend automation, teams can adapt AI to new workflows and bring trusted content into the platforms they already use, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot.

At the core is the Responsive Platform, which unifies enterprise knowledge and embeds AI across workflows to ensure every response is fast, accurate, and aligned. The result is consistent, high-quality execution across the pursuit lifecycle—where speed, precision, and trust are built into every interaction, and response management becomes a scalable driver of revenue growth.

Recognition Across the Market

Responsive’s momentum is reflected in continued industry recognition, including:

·Leader rankings across multiple G2 categories for SRM and proposal management

·Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers

·Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

·Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

·2026 SiliconANGLE CUBE Awards for Responsible AI

These distinctions and industry validation underscore Responsive’s continued momentum and leadership in Strategic Response Management, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for B2B organizations looking to acquire new AI solutions.