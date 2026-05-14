Bangladesh Faces Rising Measles Fatalities as Death Toll Hits 432

Bangladesh, May 14: The ongoing measles outbreak in Bangladesh has claimed eight more lives, pushing the total death toll to 432, according to health authorities.

Officials said the disease continues to spread across several regions, with vulnerable populations, particularly children, remaining at higher risk of infection and complications.

Health teams are working to contain the outbreak through vaccination drives, awareness campaigns, and treatment support in affected areas.

Experts have highlighted that measles is a highly contagious viral infection, but it can be prevented through timely immunisation. They stressed the importance of strengthening vaccination coverage to prevent further spread and reduce fatalities.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as efforts continue to control transmission and improve access to healthcare in outbreak-affected regions.