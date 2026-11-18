SAN RAMON, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India, Nov 18 — Rootstock Software (Rootstock), a recognized leader in cloud ERP for product companies, today announced a reseller partnership with Coserve Software Solutions (Coserve), an AI-first ERP and CRM implementation firm. Through the agreement, Coserve will become Rootstock’s exclusive partner and will resell Rootstock Cloud ERP in India, delivering sales, implementation, and support from its Hyderabad delivery center. The move extends Rootstock’s investment in India from engineering into commercial growth.

In November 2025, Rootstock launched Rootstock Software India Private Limited (Rootstock India), a wholly owned subsidiary that serves as the company’s engineering Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. To complement Rootstock’s engineering foundation, Coserve now offers commercial and delivery expertise on the ground, giving Indian manufacturers and distributors a local team to guide them from evaluation through implementation.

As India’s manufacturing sector grows, many mid-market product companies are outgrowing legacy systems and looking for agile, cost-effective cloud ERP that delivers faster time-to-value. At the same time, statutory requirements such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) and e-invoicing have often made switching ERP systems feel risky. Rootstock and Coserve aim to remove that barrier.

Toward this end, Coserve offers its India Compliance Accelerator, an extension for Rootstock that automates statutory processes such as GST, e-invoicing, and tax deducted and collected at source (TDS/TCS), so leadership teams can remain focused on transformation.

“As Rootstock grows internationally, our strategy is to expand with partners who know each local market as deeply as we know ERP,” said Andy Brabender, Chief Revenue Officer at Rootstock. “India is one of the world’s most dynamic manufacturing economies, and we’ve already invested here through our engineering Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. Partnering with Coserve is our next step, and the start of a long-term commitment to India’s manufacturers and distributors.”

Coserve also brings an AI-first approach to implementation, building AI-assisted configuration and agentic workflow design into projects from the first scoping engagement, so customers can progressively hand off tasks to AI agents. To help manufacturers take the first step on that journey, Coserve offers a Rootstock Readiness Workshop that assesses a company’s ERP landscape, maps operational workflows and AI opportunities, models cost savings, and delivers a migration roadmap.

“Manufacturing executives in India don’t need another generic ERP or basic accounting tool—they need a platform that connects their front office to their production line, scales with their growth, and delivers rapid ROI,” said Arun Parija, President & COO of Coserve. “Rootstock brings a world-class ERP architecture, and with compliance handled in the background, statutory requirements no longer have to stand in the way of modernization. With our combined strengths, we provide manufacturers with a low-risk, high-value pathway to modern, AI-enabled cloud operations.”

“Coserve has long understood manufacturing operations and what the India market demands, and now it’s putting that knowledge to work to bring our ERP to the right companies,” said Peter O’Rourke, SVP of EMEA and APAC at Rootstock. “Coserve’s India Compliance Accelerator and Rootstock Readiness Workshop show the kind of initiative we value in a partner. The company is invested in meeting real customer needs, which gives us great confidence in what we’ll achieve together.”